Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Departure Will Have a Ripple Effect
After four seasons on the breakaway tour, Brooks Koepka and LIV Golf have amicably agreed to part ways.
Koepka, a five-time major champion, stated that he is leaving the tour due to personal reasons, and there are no hard feelings toward LIV Golf.
This begs the questions: Could anybody else be leaving the tour? Can Brooks go back to the PGA Tour?
It is widely known that Bryson DeChambeau is entering the final year in his LIV contract and is seeking a new deal. If LIV gives him the money he wants, he likely will remain on LIV for the foreseeable future, but if he doesn't, changes could be made.
DeChambeau himself admitted after Koepka's departure that this could be a slippery slope for the tour. If a player like DeChambeau were to leave LIV, what would that do to the tour? The Dan Evans Show breaks down what they think would happen.
As for Koepka's return to the PGA Tour, he likely would need to wait one year to join the PGA Tour again. The PGA Tour has a set rule that players who went to LIV Golf will face a one-year waiting period before returning to the PGA Tour.
Would the PGA void his one-year waiting period? Will he receive any exemptions if he rejoins the tour late in the season?
All of these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of the Dan Evans Show.