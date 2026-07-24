LIV Golf is back in action this week, and so is Bryson DeChambeau who became the story of the British Open last week thanks to his stunning two-shot penalty and his behavior both during, and after, that whole situation.

DeChambeau had a strong opening round at LIV Golf UK on Thursday, firing an eight-under 64 at JCB Golf and Country that had him three shots behind Lucas Herbert heading into Friday’s second round.

While DeChambeau played really well in the first round, he also was a part of a very scary moment where luckily nobody was hurt.

Here’s how it went down: Ian Poulter was playing in the group ahead of DeChambeau. After spending some time looking for Jon Rahm’s ball, Poulter went over to his ball and got ready to hit his second shot on the par-4 seventh hole. Just as he was about to swing, DeChambeau’s tee shot went flying right past Poulter’s head. Another inch in a different direction and Poulter would have suffered a very serious injury.

Poulter was quick to defend DeChambeau afterwards, saying it wasn’t his fault. Players teeing off on the seventh hole can’t see the entire fairway and DeChambeau’s group thought the players in front of them had moved ahead to the green.

Here’s how that frightening moment played out, with Poulter talking about how close he came to being hit by DeChambeau’s ball.

"It would have hurt... A LOT." 😅



"It wasn't his fault at all." 🤝



🗣️ Ian Poulter on nearly being hit by Bryson DeChambeau's drive...



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“It wasn’t his fault at all but yeah it just grazed my ear on the way past, he was very close” Poulter said. “It wouldn’t have been good. It would have hurt. A lot. That was a shock to the system. The heart rate went up a bit.”

Poulter then further explained what led to that situation.

“We were 40 yards up looking for Jon’s ball in the fescue and it took three minutes to find his ball. We found it in time and then walked all the way back to my ball,” Poulter said. “So those guys were probably on the tee for a long time, that new tee box that they’ve put in there has gone back a bit and you can’t see that portion of the fairway where you’re going to take it on. It’s not his fault. It’s one of those things where he thought he could probably see people moving further up once we found Jon’s ball and he sent one down there.”

Thankfully Poulter didn’t get hit because that could have been a very bad situation.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke briefly about the British Open after his first round

DeChambeau mostly ducked the media the entire week at Royal Birkdale but after Thursday’s round at LIV Golf UK he had answered one question about his experience at the British Open.

“Now that you’re a few days removed from last week and maybe you’ve had some time to process, what are your takeaways from Birkdale? It was quite the fight back after some adversity,” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, I made the cut,” Chambeau said. “Yeah no, it was a good fight. I wish I would have given it more on Saturday and Sunday. Felt like I could have. Besides the fifth hole and being three-over on that hole and then the 11th hole, that’s six shots. That’s tied for the lead right there. That’s two holes and I’m right there with the Claret Jug.”

DeChambeau, who reportedly tried to get President Donald Trump to help him during his meeting with the rules officials last Friday, stumbled on Sunday at Royal Birkdale with a two-over 72. He finished the championship in a tie for 14th at four-under, six shots back of the winner, Ryan Fox.

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