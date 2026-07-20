Bryson DeChambeau Tried to Do the Saddest Thing at the British Open. Thankfully, Officials Shut It Down

The lasting image of Bryson DeChambeau from the 2026 British Open at Royal Birkdale will forever be of him standing in the long weeds to the right of the fifth green, pleading with two rules official to not give him a two-shot penalty that he rightfully deserved.

The whole process was long and drawn out. It was an embarrassing look for DeChambeau and his actions understandably annoyed other players in the field, including Rory McIlroy.

On Monday morning we learned of something new from that messy situation and it makes DeChambeau look even worse—according to two reports, DeChambeau tried to get the help of President Donald Trump in hopes that he would be able to sway R&A officials into not issuing him the penalty.

Geoff Shackleford, a longtime and highly respected golf journalist, broke that news on his Substack, The Quadrilateral:

“Sources with knowledge of the thirty-minute discussion said DeChambeau wanted the president to join a campaign against the eventual two-stroke penalty that ultimately dropped his score from 66 to 68. The request came after DeChambeau had already been given a rare bit of special dispensation to return to the scene where he’d stomped around tall fescue rough in his backswing. ...

“During the thirty-minute session, DeChambeau had still not signed his scorecard and late finishers coming off the 18th green were not able to sign for their rounds, causing tee time processing to be delayed until nearly midnight. DeChambeau was pleading his case and wanted the President of the United States to weigh in.

“The request was denied, as were DeChambeau’s pleas not to penalize him for the breach.”

James Corrigan of The Telegraph later confirmed that report.

DeChambeau and President Trump have been friends for a few years. In 2024 they teamed up on one of DeChambeau’s YouTube golf videos in which they tried (and failed) to break 50 from the front tees at one of Trump’s golf courses. DeChambeau also currently serves on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and has been seen with the President at the White House a few times this year.

While the whole penalty process was happening on Friday, many people on social media joked that DeChambeau would probably end up calling Trump, much like Tiger Woods did recently after his car accident. Turns out DeChambeau actually tried to make that happen but thankfully the R&A officials wanted nothing to do with it.

MORE BRITISH OPEN: Scottie Scheffler Defends Bryson DeChambeau After Final Round

DeChambeau acted like a child during the whole process. He was seen waving his arms and yelling at the officials much like a little kid would if their parents told them they had to shut off the TV and go clean their room.

That he would go so far to suggest calling the gosh darn president of the United States to help him out of the jam is, quite simply, disgusting. But it’s also not surprising. DeChambeau has shown time again that he has the inability to act like a mature person and when things don’t go his way. Instead of taking the high road in handling adversity, he’s often more comfortable with showing the world his behind.

For proof of that, look at how he reacted at a LIV Golf event earlier this year when his ball had the audacity to come to a stop in some patchy grass.

🚨⛳️🤦🏼‍♂️ #LIVID — Bryson DeChambeau is NOT happy with the course conditions at LIV Mexico City @BrysonLegion



“You got destroyed grass… oh this is rough.”



“Guys this is what we’re playing on apparently!”



(Via: perisgoIf/IG) pic.twitter.com/bJc8QG9Fq0 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 17, 2026

DeChambeau probably hoped that Trump could help him the way he helped the U.S. men’s national soccer team earlier this month when he called FIFA and played a key role in getting Folarin Balogun’s red card lifted before their game against Belgium.

Thankfully the R&A had more of a backbone than FIFA and didn’t let it get to that point.

DeChambeau had a chance to help his reputation this past week at the British Open. He opened with a great first round and was in contention heading into the weekend, even with the two-shot penalty. But instead he’ll only be remembered for how he acted on that Friday evening and how he tried everything to get himself out a pickle that he created.

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