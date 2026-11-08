Bryson DeChambeau Makes Honest Admission In His First Statement Since the Fall of LIV Golf

LIV Golf’s collapse became official last Thursday at a bankruptcy hearing in a New Jersey courtroom. On Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau, who had put everything he had into the failed league, finally made a statement about his future.

In his statement DeChambeau, who made the jump to LIV Golf in 2022 and won five events during its brief existance, spoke about the pride he took in playing in the league and what’s next for him in professional golf.

"I'm not going to rewrite the last four years,” DeChambeau said. “I made a decision I believed in, and I'm grateful for what came with it: playing in front of fans new and old around the world who rarely got to see the best players at home. The record crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg will stick with me for the rest of my life.

"I believed this game could reach more people, in more places, in a new way. I still believe that. And I gave it everything I had to keep team golf alive.”

Here’s his complete statement:

DeChambeau then admitted that he “said some things that didn't help” the game of professional golf in recent years and that he’s ready to learn from that experience.

"Arnold Palmer said no player is bigger than the game, and I want to acknowledge that, along the way, I've said some things that didn't help,” DeChambeau said. “Whatever comes next, I'll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me.”

What’s next for DeChambeau isn’t clear yet. With his win at the 2024 U.S. Open he has full exemption to play in the DP World Tour in 2027 and has until Nov. 15th to make that decision. An immediate return to the PGA Tour seems both complicated and unlikely but a good year on the DP World Tour would get him his PGA Tour card back.

For now, he’s set to play in a DP World Tour event next month in South Africa.

"In December, I'll compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player's event, in front of fans who made my first visit to South Africa unforgettable,” DeChambeau said. “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”

It will be interesting to see what that way is for DeChambeau. While he’s one of the biggest names in professional golf, his decision to stick with LIV Golf up until the final days of its existence will make it difficult for him to work with the PGA Tour on a return. He’s also stated in the past that he might just focus on his YouTube channel and play in the major championships that he has exemptions to play in thanks to his U.S. Open win at Pinehurst.

For now, it seems like DeChambeau understands the damage he did to his reputation and legacy since joining LIV Golf and is ready to do things differently in the future.