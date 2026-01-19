Bryson DeChambeau Is LIV Golf’s Next Big Decision

After Brooks Koepka’s announcement that he would not be returning for his final season on LIV Golf, the PGA Tour swooped in with a brand new rule, which they called a “Returning Member Program,” that allows reinstatement for the four LIV golfers who won majors since the league’s launch.

Those golfers are Koepka, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau.

According the the Tour’s new program, Koepka is getting hit with a $5 million fine in the form of a charitable donation. He’s also unable to earn money through the PGA Tour’s player equity program, and he will have to earn his way into signature events.

So with Koepka on board, what’s next?

While Rahm and Smith are almost certainly locked into LIV for the foreseeable future, DeChambeau is a different story.

DeChambeau’s contract is up after the 2026 season, and he and LIV have yet to come to terms on a new deal.

Could Koepka’s move to lead to a snowball effect? Could DeChambeau possibly forgo his final year at LIV?

