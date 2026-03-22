Bryson DeChambeau Tops Jon Rahm in LIV Golf South Africa Playoff After Amazing Shot
LIV Golf’s two Goliaths—Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm—went up against each other in a playoff in South Africa.
And it was DeChambeau who earned his second win in as many weeks in dramatic fashion.
After Rahm shot a final-round 63, DeChambeau needed a par on the Club at Steyn City’s par-5 18th, which he’d achieve with a clutch up-and-down.
Then, in the playoff, DeChambeau had quite the highlight. The two-time U.S. Open champion pulled his tee shot into damp left rough and took relief from temporary water. From there, 285 yards from the hole, he’d stripe a 3-wood that trickled to just 12 feet from the cup. Rahm failed to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker, blasting to 12 feet, and DeChambeau claimed the victory with a simple two-putt.
MORE: Final results, payouts from LIV Golf South Africa
Afterward, DeChambeau was overcome with emotion.
"I wish I could tell you [why I’m so emotional],” DeChambeau said on the 18th green. “A lot has happened in the past week. I’m just so grateful for my team, the Crushers [who won the team title], everybody supporting me. It’s so funny, golf is a fickle game, and you work so hard at it your whole entire life, and you realize that golf is just golf and there’s a lot more to life than just golf. I had some things happen in the off time during this week, and I was just praying all day, praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.
“I’ve just got to say I love everybody. Thank you for supporting. South Africa was unbelievable. I mean, got to be the best LIV event we’ve ever had. I’ve had you for eight straight days, plus two playoffs. I guess I need to bring you to the Masters or something.”
As for his second shot in the playoff …
“I was fortunate enough to get a good lie,” DeChambeau said. “It was muddy, so I’m trying to aim over there, worst case scenario, and I just pulled it again and I knew I’d be O.K. and get somewhat of a lie. I got a great lie, I dropped it, and I got to place it, luckily, and then had a perfect lie and striped it to the middle of the green, and it fed right over to 12 feet, and I was not going to leave myself a three-footer on that one.”
It was DeChambeau’s fifth LIV title and he’s now the third player with at least five wins on the Saudi-backed circuit, joining Joaquín Niemann (seven) and Brooks Koepka (five), who returned to the PGA Tour this year.
Last week in Singapore, DeChambeau prevailed in a playoff, despite hitting his tee shot in the water, after his opponent, Richard T. Lee, missed a 2-foot par putt.
Now, DeChambeau heads into his next start, the Masters, riding high.
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.