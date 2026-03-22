Bryson DeChambeau Tops Jon Rahm in LIV Golf South Africa Playoff After Amazing Shot

LIV Golf’s two Goliaths—Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm—went up against each other in a playoff in South Africa.

And it was DeChambeau who earned his second win in as many weeks in dramatic fashion.

After Rahm shot a final-round 63, DeChambeau needed a par on the Club at Steyn City’s par-5 18th, which he’d achieve with a clutch up-and-down.

Then, in the playoff, DeChambeau had quite the highlight. The two-time U.S. Open champion pulled his tee shot into damp left rough and took relief from temporary water. From there, 285 yards from the hole, he’d stripe a 3-wood that trickled to just 12 feet from the cup. Rahm failed to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker, blasting to 12 feet, and DeChambeau claimed the victory with a simple two-putt.

MORE: Final results, payouts from LIV Golf South Africa

Afterward, DeChambeau was overcome with emotion.

"I wish I could tell you [why I’m so emotional],” DeChambeau said on the 18th green. “A lot has happened in the past week. I’m just so grateful for my team, the Crushers [who won the team title], everybody supporting me. It’s so funny, golf is a fickle game, and you work so hard at it your whole entire life, and you realize that golf is just golf and there’s a lot more to life than just golf. I had some things happen in the off time during this week, and I was just praying all day, praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.

“I’ve just got to say I love everybody. Thank you for supporting. South Africa was unbelievable. I mean, got to be the best LIV event we’ve ever had. I’ve had you for eight straight days, plus two playoffs. I guess I need to bring you to the Masters or something.”

As for his second shot in the playoff …

“I was fortunate enough to get a good lie,” DeChambeau said. “It was muddy, so I’m trying to aim over there, worst case scenario, and I just pulled it again and I knew I’d be O.K. and get somewhat of a lie. I got a great lie, I dropped it, and I got to place it, luckily, and then had a perfect lie and striped it to the middle of the green, and it fed right over to 12 feet, and I was not going to leave myself a three-footer on that one.”

It was DeChambeau’s fifth LIV title and he’s now the third player with at least five wins on the Saudi-backed circuit, joining Joaquín Niemann (seven) and Brooks Koepka (five), who returned to the PGA Tour this year.

Last week in Singapore, DeChambeau prevailed in a playoff , despite hitting his tee shot in the water, after his opponent, Richard T. Lee, missed a 2-foot par putt.

Now, DeChambeau heads into his next start, the Masters, riding high.

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