Callaway Releases Hockey Stick-Style Putter Ahead of 'Happy Gilmore 2' Release

Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" is set to release at the end of the month.
For those who have long wanted to play the game of golf the way Adam Sandler does in the cult classic Happy Gilmore, you'll now be able to do so to the fullest.

Ahead of the release of the film's sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, Callaway Golf has unveiled a limited edition putter designed in the shape of a hockey stick. For those unfamiliar, Sandler plays the namesake Gilmore—an ice hockey player-turned-golfer—in the movie, and famously putts with his hockey stick instead of a putter.

Check out the unique club, priced at $499.99, here:

In addition to the putter, Callaway is also releasing a Happy Gilmore-inspired club cover. In the shape of a tube sock, it dons "HAPPY" across the club face and is stitched in the colors of Gilmore's favorite team in the film: the Boston Bruins.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to return several actors from the original film, including Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as Hal L. Cameos from professional golfers Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson Dechambeau and Jon Daly are also expected—as well as celebrity cameos from EminemReggie BushTravis KelceDan Patrick and Becky Lynch.

HG2 will air exclusively on Netflix and is set to be released on July 25.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

