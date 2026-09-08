College Phenom Turned Pro Prodigy Earns His Spot On The Presidents Cup Team

Jackson Koivun’s rise through professional golf has happened fast.

A few months ago, he was still playing college golf at Auburn. Now, at just 21 years old, he is heading to Medinah as a member of the U.S. Presidents Cup team after being selected as one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captain’s picks.

And it is hard to say he has not earned it.

Koivun won the 3M Open in just his third start as a professional, beating Scottie Scheffler by three shots and setting the tournament scoring record at 25-under par.

From there, he kept proving he belonged. Koivun became the first PGA Tour University No. 1 or Accelerated graduate to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the same season he accepted Tour membership.

The only real question was whether Snedeker would trust someone this young on a stage this big.

He did.

Snedeker said he had a “gut feeling” about Koivun and made it clear he was not picking him just because of his potential. He believes Koivun is already one of the 12 best available American players.

Koivun will be one of three U.S. rookies at Medinah and the second-youngest American ever selected to a Presidents Cup team, behind only Jordan Spieth in 2013.

College golf a few months ago. A PGA Tour win this summer. Team USA in September.

Koivun’s professional career has barely started, and he is already getting one of the biggest opportunities in golf.