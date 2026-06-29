The Driver Stat Nobody Talks About, But Should

Standing on a tight tee box at Montauk Downs, the wind cutting in off the water, one question kept coming up: What can I actually trust right now?

Not in the abstract. Not on the range. On this hole, with out of bounds lurking and the ball needing to land and stop in a specific window. The driver, as it turned out, was the answer, which was itself surprising enough to send the host of The Dan Evans Show down a rabbit hole he didn't expect to find this interesting.

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The club in question was the Cobra OPTM. The round at Montauk Downs was real, the breeze was real, and the confidence off the tee felt different from other drivers he'd played. That feeling sent him somewhere most golfers never bother to go: past the commercials, past the graphics, into the actual engineering.

Here's what he found. The golf industry has spent years measuring something called moment of inertia, essentially how much a driver resists twisting when you catch it off the heel or off the toe. That number matters. Miss it on the toe, the face spins one way; miss it on the heel, the other. Keeping that twist down means your misses don't cost you as much.

But a mishit isn't just side-to-side. Come in steep and catch it high on the face, and that head is rotating in a completely different direction. The club isn't twisting on one plane. It's moving in all of them simultaneously. The industry had been only solving for part of the problem.

Cobra asked what happens when you account for all of it.

That question, and exactly what they came up with, is where the episode earns its runtime. The breakdown of how they quantify the all-axis twist, and the moment it landed for him somewhere between the first tee and the back nine at Montauk, is the part that's worth watching. He doesn't just explain it. He connects it to the specific feeling every golfer knows: standing on a tight par-4, deciding whether to trust the big stick.

That's the whole thread. One round, one question, one rabbit hole that turns out to be a lot deeper than any 30-second commercial would suggest.

Watch the full clip to hear the engineering breakdown, and why it actually matters for your game:

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