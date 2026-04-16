The Masters Should Dial Back Gnomes and Viral Merchandise in 2027

Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re are counting down the days until we can go back to Augusta.

Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

Rory McIlroy won his second Masters, boosting his career major count to six—tied for 12th all-time. He will get to double-digit majors before he’s done.

Bob Harig: FICTION. That’s four more majors. His entire total before last year. It would be an incredible feat if he got there and it’s certainly possible, just not probable. It would be cool if he knocked off another U.S. Open and British Open to get a second run through all four majors.

John Pluym: FACT. It’s all about his legacy now and winning 10 majors, including a second Grand Slam, is within reach. He’s in a really good place mentally and emotionally, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he won a couple more majors this year. Best thing about it: We have a legitimate debate about who is the best player in golf. Is it Rory? Is it Scottie? The rest of the golf season could determine which is No. 1.

How many more of these major celebrations will Rory McIlroy have in his career? | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I’d love to be wrong, but it’s always tempting to shoot for the moon when a player is on a hot streak. I remember when Jordan Spieth was going to win 12 majors, or Brooks Koepka would win 10. Rory’s in an incredible groove and I’m excited to see how far he can run with it, but I’d take the under on double digits.

Max Schreiber: FICTION. Nine is the number to get to. That would tie him with Ben Hogan and Gary Player for the fourth-most in history. Getting to eight or nine is realistic. Four more? It can be done, but it seems like a little bit of a stretch, especially with Scottie Scheffler dominating the game.

John Schwarb: FICTION. Like Jeff said, the recency bias of a star winning a major requires us to go overboard. But one takeaway from this Masters is how locked-in Rory was with his preparation , and at this point in his career it’s all about four weeks a year (plus the biennial Ryder Cup). So could that make a difference? But I’d still put him in the eight to nine range.

Cameron Young came up short Sunday but the Players champion is still the most likely player to get off the “Best Player Without a Major” list first.

Bob Harig: FACT. Young has emerged as a solid player after a long run of close calls. That Players victory was big and he met his goal of being in contention on Sunday at the Masters, where he has nothing to be ashamed of there. Certainly there are other players in discussion but Young is now the most prominent.

John Pluym: FACT. Sam Burns had his chance. Tommy Fleetwood has been close. Tyrrell Hatton played a great final round but couldn’t close the deal. Young played great in the final group on Sunday and didn’t seem to be intimidated by Rory. He even had a three-stroke lead. So I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the most likely to get off the BPWM list first.

Cameron Young figures to be in the hunt many more times in majors. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jeff Ritter: FACT. There are a few other prime contenders here, like Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Russell Henley. But none of them are putting themselves in contention at majors more often than Young. His time is approaching.

Max Schreiber: FICTION. I could go neutral here, because it feels like a toss-up between him and Fleetwood. Aronimink seems like a great course fit for Young, so if he doesn’t win there, Shinnecock is a place that has a Fleetwood win written all over it, as he finished runner-up there in 2018.

John Schwarb: FACT. Sure feels like Young is stacking bricks here toward something big, and is there anyone with a better demeanor in the game? I’m dying to see if can really smile when he hoists a major trophy.

Sergio Garcia’s ugly Sunday tirade at the Masters got him a code-of-conduct warning in a new policy that may be used by all the majors according to the Associated Press. But the policy’s stance of disqualification upon a third conduct violation is too lenient.

Bob Harig: FACT. One warning is enough. In fact, an egregious act can lead to immediate disqualification so the idea of a two-shot penalty before ejection seems light. Golfers get mad and sometimes they take it out on their clubs, like Garcia did. But that was enough to mean the next time you’re out?

John Pluym: FACT. There should be no leniency for a player who embarrasses himself and professional golf. Garcia should have been kicked off Augusta National. He made an ass of himself. And his apology was too little, too late.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. Once is the warning. Two strikes and you should be out.

Max Schreiber: FACT. If you’re dumb enough to smash a club a second time, in a major, knowing it’s a penalty, and then do it a third time to get a DQ, you don’t deserve to play—and probably should receive additional penalties, too.

John Schwarb: FACT. Are we not dealing with adults here? Depending on who it is, a DQ could almost overshadow a winner so majors are extending the world’s longest leash here for the chronically angry. It’s absurd.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley dodged a question about the famous Masters gnomes, saying he doesn’t know if 2026 will be their last year. But as the merchandise lines get longer at Augusta National and “hauls” take over social media, the tournament should consider reining in its offerings for patrons.

Bob Harig: FACT. It’s gone a little too far when people are lined up at 5 a.m. to get in. In fact, that’s why the Masters this year didn’t open parking lots until 6 a.m. to avoid that mess. And they still had a mess, with lines lasting up to two hours while the tournament is beginning. The Masters does millions in merch sales with or without the gnomes. Here’s hoping they move on.

John Pluym: FICTION. Yes, people get pushy in the merchandise center. However, it’s their money to spend. And a lot of the time, they’re buying items for friends and family, too. It is amazing how patrons walk all over the golf course with their merch bags full of items, but it’s their choice to do it, not ours. Honestly, I’d rather have a gnome than eat a pimento cheese sandwich.

Small on-course stands at the Masters are a quicker option for basic souvenirs than massive lines at the main merchandise shops. | Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Ritter: FACT. The gnomes were fun, but they’ve morphed into something antithetical to the Masters: rampant, excessive and gross commercialism. I can’t remember who said it last week, but it was something to the effect of “You’ve got Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on the opening tee, and it’s a two-hour line at the merch center for gnomes.” Masters merch will always be epic—I shudder to think what I’ve spent over the past 15 years—but it’s the Masters, not Black Friday at Best Buy. It makes sense for Augusta to make a gnome-related adjustment, and I suspect they will.

Max Schreiber: FACT. Selfishly, I want to own the last ever ANGC gnome. I can’t wait to show it off to people for the rest of my life.

John Schwarb: FICTION. The gnomes could vanish next year but something else would become the hot item—the Masters is not going to pull back all the way to basic hats and shirts. Rampant commercialism and social media validation are society ills that go far past the Augusta National gates, so what are the greencoats supposed to do? One option could be to move the merch shops farther away from the course so it’s a little less obvious that shopping is now almost as important as watching golf and eating cheap sandwiches.

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