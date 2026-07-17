The Four Funniest Photos to Come Out of Bryson DeChambeau’s Farcical British Open Controversy

The 2026 British Open saw its first controversy during the second round on Friday, and of course it involved Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau was playing some of his best golf in a while and stood at seven-under for the championship after firing a four-under 66 on Friday. But then after his round he got slapped with a two-shot penalty for inadvertently improving the the area of his intended swing, per The Open’s Chief Referee Grant Moir. That dropped him from second place to a tie for fifth heading into the weekend at Royal Birkdale.

On the fifth hole, DeChambeau’s tee shot landed in the deep rough into a patch of tall grass. He was then seen walking through the grass to get a better look at the ball before hitting the shot. Officials ultimately ruled that DeChambeau improved his lie by stomping down on the tall grass behind his ball, warranting a two-shot penalty.

Under Rule 8.1 of the R&A’s Rules of Golf, players are restricted from doing certain things to improve any of the “protected conditions” affecting the stroke. These include improving the lie of the ball at rest as well as the area of the player’s intended stance and swing, the latter of which is what DeChambeau was deemed guilty of doing.

All that to say, DeChambeau was clearly not happy with the official ruling, and now has a revised second round score of 68 and is five-under for the tournament which has him tied for fifth with Sam Burns and Si Woo Kim (DeChambeau was previously in second place before the penalty).

It’s bad news for Bryson, but the controversy produced plenty of funny photos that even the casual golf fan would enjoy.

Let’s take a look at the first, which shows DeChambeau riding a golf cart with one of The Open’s rules officials to examine the scene of his crime. You can see DeChambeau’s visibly irritated expression that lends itself to a treasure chest of memes:

Dad telling you about the divorce after picking you up at the airport pic.twitter.com/bhmnC4QzhA — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) July 17, 2026

DeChambeau spent a while pleading his case with the rules officials at the fifth hole, and at one point he crossed his arms and appeared to say that he wasn’t going to play on Saturday and instead presumably quit. It would line up with his historically petty tendencies, but it doesn’t mean it’s the best route for him to take amid this unwanted controversy to his otherwise stellar tournament.

Sure looks like Bryson DeChambeau just said he’s “not playing tomorrow”



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TAm7Uxkvcv — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) July 17, 2026

Speaking of pettiness, there’s this great screengrab of the moment DeChambeau is speaking to the rules officials: the second round had concluded by then, and an episode of Law & Order: SVU appeared to be on deck on USA Network. The episode was titled, “No Surrender.”

Absolute cinema.

Absolutely incredible show title pic.twitter.com/zpUBdLXIiJ — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 17, 2026

Then there’s this very funny shot of DeChambeau animatedly appealing his innocence to the rules officials, in which he can be seen animatedly gesturing with his hands and waving his club.

That made for a pretty great meme, too:

Taco Bell pointing to all the perfectly fine lettuce pic.twitter.com/bOMsdw7owo — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) July 17, 2026

The Passion of the Christ (2004) pic.twitter.com/A8zNv9qwQk — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) July 17, 2026

After being informed of his rules violation and leaving the scoring tent for the second time, DeChambeau started acting a bit... unhinged. He declined to comment to nearby reporters on whether he would play on Saturday and headed out to the range to presumably let out some of his frustrations.

The LIV Golf star was there until past 10 p.m. local time in near darkness, and in between swings he was allegedly humming and also asked the gathered media members, “What do you think of the swing right now? Looking good?”

He additionally offered members of his team almonds and beef sticks, as seen in the photo below:

Bryson won’t tell the media if he’s playing tomorrow… but he will hand out beef sticks and almonds between range balls #Electric #MasterEntertainer pic.twitter.com/RjBP4jNafA — Peter Joseph Millar II, PGA, CFA (@FairwayFelon) July 17, 2026

It’s now completely dark. Bryson is still hitting balls. The only light is the scoreboard, the coffee bar/cafe near the range, and people’s phones. And, I suppose, the faint glow of the Quad Launch Monitor telling Bryson how his swing plane and ball speed are looking. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) July 17, 2026

Just an all-time wild ride for those who tuned into the Bryson DeChambeau spectacle today.

Is Bryson DeChambeau playing at the British Open on Saturday?

DeChambeau notably declined to say anything about his participation in the tournament moving forward, with the third and penultimate round set to take place on Saturday at Royal Birkdale.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported shortly after the debacle that DeChambeau remains undecided on whether he will continue in this championship. He will make his decision Saturday morning.

If he does decide he can move on from the penalty and keep competing, he would tee off at 10:30 am. ET, paired with Sam Burns.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated