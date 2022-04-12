2022 RBC Heritage: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Harbour Town Golf Links

Not much value at +1300, but this seems like a great spot for Morikawa to snag his first win of the season. Eoin Clarke | Golffile

After all the speculation and storylines heading into the Masters, it came down to the two hottest players on the planet right now.

Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith arrived at Augusta National on Sunday three strokes apart and offered plenty of theater all the way up until the dreaded 12th tee. Cam was still three back, so he felt obligated to go for the flag. Unfortunately for us, he hit his worst shot of the day right into Rae’s Creek like so many before him. Scheffler continued his steady play to claim his first green jacket, first major, fourth win of the year and solidify why he’s the No. 1 player in the world.

As for the picks, our favorite Cam Smith did what he always does and seriously contended. Sleeper Si-Woo Kim looked destined for a top-20 finish but did not play up to his standards on Sunday. Midrange pick Sam Burns looked like many without any Augusta experience and missed the cut.

We now head to the South Carolina coast for another jacket on the line, but this time it’s plaid. The RBC Heritage will be held once again on Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head and it is certainly a place where many of the same faces turn up each on the leaderboard. However, unlike past years, many of the world’s best players will be in attendance after the first major of the golf season. Harbour Town is a ball-striker’s paradise, so look for those most accurate off the tee to thrive.

According to SI Sportsbook, world no. 2 Collin Morikawa is the favorite at +1300. Following are Smith and Justin Thomas at +1400 following frustrating weeks at Augusta National. To close out the notables are Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay at +1800, both looking to jumpstart their seasons with wins.

For our favorite, we’re going against our core values and riding good vibes with Morikawa at the short number of +1300. Of the many stars who will be teeing it up this week, Morikawa is one of the few who will be arriving with positive momentum. He not only shot the second-best score on Sunday at Augusta behind Rory McIlroy’s sensational 64, but he also matched his partner’s No. 18 holeout from a greenside bunker. As for his style of play, it could not match up better with him being one of the best iron players in the world. Against this week’s field, Morikawa ranks first in ball-striking, sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green and seventh in scoring. Just last year he finished T7 here, so look for him contend once again.

For a midrange pick, it may seem we are not taking any value here as well, but for a man that has dominated Harbour Town in recent years, +3000 for Webb Simpson seems like a gift. Since 2010, Simpson has finished inside the top 15 eight times, including a win in 2020. He’s coming off a week where he needed to find something and by just making the cut, he certainly did. Over the past five years, Simpson has gained an absurd 45 strokes on the field at Harbour Town. This week could not be coming at a better time to kickstart his season.

For a sleeper, Kevin Streelman at +7000 fits the bill. Here is a guy who did not tee it up at The Masters, so his focus should be right where we want it. Streelman’s game is also rounding into form. In his last five starts, he’s finished in the top 25 four times, including T7 at the Valspar with all four rounds in the 60s. This Pete Dye layout is also another that suits his ability to hit fairways and keep the ball in play. In his last four trips, he owns two top 10s, so we’re going to take the fresh legs in Streelman to make some noise on the weekend.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 22

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 3

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Collin Morikawa +1300

Justin Thomas +1400

Cameron Smith +1400

Dustin Johnson +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Corey Conners +2200

Shane Lowry +2200

Daniel Berger +2800

Webb Simpson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Harold Varner +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Si-Woo Kim +4000

Kevin Kisner +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Kevin Na +4500

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Mito Pereira +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Kevin Streelman +7000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Charles Howell +8000

Luke List +8000

Ian Poulter +8000

Sebastian Munoz +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Russell Knox +9000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Aaron Wise +10000

Branden Grace +10000

C.T. Pan +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Anirban Lahiri +10000

Troy Merritt +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Danny Willett +12500

Brandt Snedeker +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

MacKenzie Hughes +12500

Beau Hossler +15000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Michael Thompson +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Satoshi Kodaira +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Brian Stuard +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Harry Higgs +15000