2022 RBC Heritage: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Harbour Town Golf Links
After all the speculation and storylines heading into the Masters, it came down to the two hottest players on the planet right now.
Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith arrived at Augusta National on Sunday three strokes apart and offered plenty of theater all the way up until the dreaded 12th tee. Cam was still three back, so he felt obligated to go for the flag. Unfortunately for us, he hit his worst shot of the day right into Rae’s Creek like so many before him. Scheffler continued his steady play to claim his first green jacket, first major, fourth win of the year and solidify why he’s the No. 1 player in the world.
As for the picks, our favorite Cam Smith did what he always does and seriously contended. Sleeper Si-Woo Kim looked destined for a top-20 finish but did not play up to his standards on Sunday. Midrange pick Sam Burns looked like many without any Augusta experience and missed the cut.
We now head to the South Carolina coast for another jacket on the line, but this time it’s plaid. The RBC Heritage will be held once again on Pete Dye’s Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head and it is certainly a place where many of the same faces turn up each on the leaderboard. However, unlike past years, many of the world’s best players will be in attendance after the first major of the golf season. Harbour Town is a ball-striker’s paradise, so look for those most accurate off the tee to thrive.
According to SI Sportsbook, world no. 2 Collin Morikawa is the favorite at +1300. Following are Smith and Justin Thomas at +1400 following frustrating weeks at Augusta National. To close out the notables are Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay at +1800, both looking to jumpstart their seasons with wins.
For our favorite, we’re going against our core values and riding good vibes with Morikawa at the short number of +1300. Of the many stars who will be teeing it up this week, Morikawa is one of the few who will be arriving with positive momentum. He not only shot the second-best score on Sunday at Augusta behind Rory McIlroy’s sensational 64, but he also matched his partner’s No. 18 holeout from a greenside bunker. As for his style of play, it could not match up better with him being one of the best iron players in the world. Against this week’s field, Morikawa ranks first in ball-striking, sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green and seventh in scoring. Just last year he finished T7 here, so look for him contend once again.
For a midrange pick, it may seem we are not taking any value here as well, but for a man that has dominated Harbour Town in recent years, +3000 for Webb Simpson seems like a gift. Since 2010, Simpson has finished inside the top 15 eight times, including a win in 2020. He’s coming off a week where he needed to find something and by just making the cut, he certainly did. Over the past five years, Simpson has gained an absurd 45 strokes on the field at Harbour Town. This week could not be coming at a better time to kickstart his season.
For a sleeper, Kevin Streelman at +7000 fits the bill. Here is a guy who did not tee it up at The Masters, so his focus should be right where we want it. Streelman’s game is also rounding into form. In his last five starts, he’s finished in the top 25 four times, including T7 at the Valspar with all four rounds in the 60s. This Pete Dye layout is also another that suits his ability to hit fairways and keep the ball in play. In his last four trips, he owns two top 10s, so we’re going to take the fresh legs in Streelman to make some noise on the weekend.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Events: 22
Winners: 2
Top 5s: 6
Top 10s: 3
Top 20s: 1
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
Collin Morikawa +1300
Justin Thomas +1400
Cameron Smith +1400
Dustin Johnson +1800
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Corey Conners +2200
Shane Lowry +2200
Daniel Berger +2800
Webb Simpson +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Russell Henley +3300
Sungjae Im +3300
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Billy Horschel +4000
Harold Varner +4000
Chris Kirk +4000
Si-Woo Kim +4000
Kevin Kisner +4000
Alex Noren +4500
Kevin Na +4500
Brian Harman +5000
Jason Kokrak +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Mito Pereira +6500
Tom Hoge +6500
Kevin Streelman +7000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Charles Howell +8000
Luke List +8000
Ian Poulter +8000
Sebastian Munoz +8000
Charley Hoffman +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Dylan Frittelli +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Rickie Fowler +9000
Russell Knox +9000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Branden Grace +10000
C.T. Pan +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Anirban Lahiri +10000
Troy Merritt +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Danny Willett +12500
Brandt Snedeker +12500
Scott Stallings +12500
Cam Davis +12500
Matthew NeSmith +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Chad Ramey +12500
Joel Dahmen +12500
MacKenzie Hughes +12500
Beau Hossler +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Michael Thompson +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Satoshi Kodaira +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Brian Stuard +15000
Lanto Griffin +15000
Harry Higgs +15000