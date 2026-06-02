Father’s Day Golf Gift Guide: Cool Stuff for the Dad Who Loves the Game

Upgrade Dad’s gear this Father’s Day with a lineup of gifts designed for the modern golfer. We’ve curated a refined list that balances performance with style, and includes accessories to investment pieces for every skill level and price point. Our guide covers the gift idea spectrum ensuring you find the ultimate way to celebrate the best guy in your gallery.

Great gifts for Father's Day

Todd Snyder Grid pique polo

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

An iconic menswear staple, the pique polo adds a touch of casual sophistication to any look, whether worn on its own or under a sport coat. The Grid polo features a vintage-inspired check pattern woven directly in the fabric, creating a basketweave texture. The fit is classic—not too slim and not too oversized for the perfect dress-it-up or dress-it-down shirt. Dad will appreciate the comfort of a classic three-button, half-placket ribbed collar, self-turn-back sleeves and vented side seams. It’s available in Baja Dunes color, sizes XS-XXL. $248, toddsnyder.com

Holderness & Bourne Hamilton hoodie

Courtesy of Holderness & Bourne

Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the Hamilton is a technical hoodie that features a subtle heathered stripe pattern that will impress on the golf course or anywhere Dad tosses it on. He will stay cool and comfortable throughout the day thanks to the lightweight, ultra-soft performance fabric blend with built-in four-way stretch and UPF 50+ sun protection. The signature fit works for a range of builds and becomes more accommodating at the larger end of the size spectrum without losing the athletic cut. Available in six color choices, sizes S-XXL. $140, holdernessandbourne.com

Jolly Golf The Purist field golf organizer pouch

Courtesy of Jolly Golf

If this doesn’t scream “perfect gift” for a golf Dad, we don’t know what does. The Purist is a lightweight organizer that securely zips closed and tucks neatly into the golf bag's accessory pocket for easy access during a round. It includes dedicated slots for just enough tees, ball markers, pencils, divot tools, golf gloves, scorecards, cash, a phone, keys and more. Constructed from handsome heavyweight waxed canvas with reinforced performance trim, delivers a look that’s rugged yet refined. Four color choices and other styles available. $126, jollygolf.com

Field Day Sporting Company Wyatt Windstop packable jacket

Courtesy of Field Day Sporting Company

The Wyatt Windstop packable jacket is a modern staple Dad will appreciate wearing for brisk spring mornings or windier days on the course. The jacket folds down into its own back pocket, making it a super-functional, lightweight piece that can be carried by its grosgrain ribbon handle. The perforated underarms, locking zipper and velcro cuff sleeves add to the performance features. Available in two shades of blue and daffodil yellow, sizes S-XL. $229, fielddaysportingco.com

Vessel Boston duffel bag

Courtesy of Vessel

Thoughtfully crafted for the modern traveler, this bag is designed for an overnight, weekend or long trip. This duffel features a breathable bottom compartment ideal for storing shoes, toiletries or any travel essentials that need kept separate. A dual-purpose, exterior zip pocket doubles as a trolley sleeve for easy stacking on any rolling luggage. Elegantly crafted from premium vegan pebbled black leather for durability, and thoughtful organization inside and out makes it the ultimate getaway essential for Dad. $289, vesselgolf.com

Municipal New Town stretch crew

Courtesy of Municipal

Soft, stretch French terry fabric creates a hybrid between long sleeve T-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt. Blending comfort, versatility and a modern athletic fit, it’s perfect for layering, travel or hustling around town. The reverse cover-stitch seam construction is durable which side panels offer improved fit and mobility. There’s also a small, hidden back right zip pocket that is ideal for secure storage. Soon to become Dad’s favorite thrown on piece, the New Town comes in three great color choices and sizes XS-XXL. $99, municipal.com

Lie + Loft golf course maps

Courtesy of Lie + Loft

An illustrated memento of Dad’s favorite golf course makes a touching gift for Father’s Day. Maybe it’s the first track he played, a special golf destination trip or that course he checked off his bucket list where one loop wasn’t enough. Whatever the course’s routing or the connection to it, Lie + Loft helps bring it home with a custom golf course map. From Bandon to St. Andrews, there’s a selection of map sizes and styles available, framed or unframed. Prices from $32.99, lieandloft.com

FootJoy Dunes lightweight performance short

Courtesy of FootJoy

Engineered to be an ultra-lightweight short that moves effortlessly through a golf swing while maintaining a cool and comfortable feel. The classic flat-front style, 9-inch short has two side pockets with generous depth for golf, and a stretch waistband that allows for improved fit and mobility. The four-way stretch fabric is easy care that avoids wrinkling or shrinkage. Add a matching FootJoy woven golf belt to make a complete look for Dad. The shorts come in five colors with waist sizes 30-42. $90, footjoy.com

Siligrams Letter clear ice maker

Courtesy of Siligrams

Dad will be the talk of the 19th hole with this new gold standard for cocktail craftsmanship. The principle of directional freezing combined with personalization technology results in flawlessly transparent ice cubes or spheres adorned with the letter of choice. The silicone mold has channels that allow the impure water to enter a lower compartment. When it freezes in this lower compartment, it turns cloudy. But the pure water within the silicone molds freezes crystal clear to make the perfect cocktail. $99, siligrams.com

G/Fore Signature golf glove

Courtesy of G/Fore

The original that started it all at G/Fore, the Signature golf glove gives players unparalleled construction, quality, fit, and feel. Precision-crafted from premium AA Cabretta leather, the collection aligns with USGA standards in an expansive range of colors to match any of Dad’s golf outfits. There’s an adjustable closure for a perfect fit, tonal hook-and-loop fastening and strategic perforations to increase air flow. Five new colors added for the spring season, plus a slew more in sizes S-XXL for left hand, right hand and cadet left hand. $38, gfore.com

Dunning Glendale Sateen performance pant

Courtesy of Dunning

In case Dad isn’t quite ready to embrace the baggy golf pant fad, he’ll still be styling on course in these performance pants offering dressed-up or dressed-down versatility that can be worn just about anywhere. Mid-rise and crafted with soft garment-washed sateen, the relaxed straight fit from hip through thigh, a little stretch, and tapered leg provides optimal comfort and elevated style. There are 10 colors, three lengths and 30-44 waist sizes to cover most shapes and heights. $138, dunninggolf.com

Therabody WaveRoller

Courtesy of Therabody

The WaveRoller combines traditional foam rolling with powerful vibration to relieve soreness, reduce tension, improve mobility and speed up recovery. Its high-density foam delivers deep pressure to your muscles for maximum relief. Dad will recover faster from a long round by rolling out his hamstrings, quads and back on the wide surface area of the roller. There are five intensity levels to suit personal comfort, an app for instruction assistance, and the roller comes with a carrying bag plus power adapter. $179.99, therabody.com

Payntr Reserve Classic SL traditional-style golf shoe

Courtesy of Payntr

If Dad prefers a more traditional-looking golf shoe, the premium, waterproof Reserve Classic SL is for him. It’s engineered with a PMXFoam midsole that provides maximum energy return and underfoot support. The microfiber upper delivers lightweight support and flexibility for comfort, while the PMXSpeed propulsion plate allows golfers to harness ground-reaction forces more effectively. The TPU outsole delivers traction in three dimensions for the life of the shoe. Offered in three color combinations, sizes 8-14. $140, payntrgolf.com

TRUE Linkswear Antigravity sneaker-style golf shoe

Courtesy of TRUE Linkswear

If Dad likes a more spikeless sneaker-style golf shoe that still has all the performance bells and whistles, then he’ll love the Antigravity. It’s made with PEBAX Superfoam, which is a technology borrowed from elite running. Featherweight cushioning, explosive energy return and a responsive nylon speed board work together to fight fatigue and fuel every step. The result is a shoe that is light, comfortable, waterproof and durable, yet delivers serious performance. There are four colorways available in sizes 7-14. $199, truenlinkswear.com