L.A.B. Putters Have a New Look, and It May Be the Company’s Smartest Move Yet

Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear.

For years, I've been telling golfers that L.A.B. putters work, and I stand by that. The technology is real, the results on the greens speak for themselves and the zero-torque transformation owes more to this company than any other brand out there.

But I've also been the first to admit something that every L.A.B. fan has quietly thought at some point: these putters may not win a beauty contest. So when L.A.B. announced the LINK 2.1 and 2.2, a pair of heel-shafted, heel-toe weighted blades milled from 303 stainless steel, the question became obvious: had L.A.B. at long last supplied Lie Angle Balance in a package that golfers will actually want to put in the bag, or has the company compromised what made it special in the beginning?

Jump To:

What lie angle balance actually does (and why it matters)

LAB Link 2.1 Putter | Paul Liberatore

L.A.B. stands for Lie Angle Balance, and it's a design philosophy built around one fundamental idea: your putter shouldn't fight you during your stroke.

Most golfers don't realize that every conventional putter has torque. When you swing it back and through, the putter face naturally wants to open or close relative to your stroke path depending on how the head is weighted and where the shaft connects. That means you have to actively manage the face with your hands to bring it back to square at impact.

Some days your timing is perfect and you drain everything. Other days, you're leaving putts out to the right or pulling them left, and you can't figure out what changed. What changed is that your hands didn't perfectly compensate for the putter's built-in torque. That's a tall order when you're standing over a six-footer to break 80.

Lie Angle Balance solves this by extending the shaft axis directly into the center-of-gravity location in the putter head. When that alignment happens, you get what's called toe-up balance, and more importantly, the putter face wants to stay square to your stroke path throughout the entire motion. You're not fighting the putter anymore. You set up square, you make your stroke, and the face comes back to where you started. I've tested enough L.A.B. putters to know this isn't marketing hype; it genuinely works for a wide range of putting strokes.

The evolution from "What is that?" to "Now we're talking"

To fully appreciate what L.A.B. has accomplished with LINK 2.1 and 2.2, you have to understand the brand's evolution.

It started with the Directed Force 2.1, a massive, center-shafted, high-MOI putter that looked like nothing else in any golfer's bag. You either welcomed the unconventional appearance because of what it did on the greens, or you took one look at it and walked away. There was no middle ground.

Then came the DF3, which is the putter JJ Spaun used to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. It was more compact, still center-shafted, still symmetrical in shape but noticeably more approachable.

The real pivot came with the OZ.1 iHS in the late summer of 2025, L.A.B.'s first-ever heel-shafted putter. That was a semi-circular mallet with a much more conventional silhouette, and it signaled that the company was actively pursuing a path toward putters that mainstream golfers would recognize and feel comfortable using. When I first laid eyes on it during the fitting at their headquarters, I was quite honestly blown away.

And today the LINK 2.1 and 2.2 represent a huge leap they have been driving toward for years. Lie Angle Balance technology wrapped in a shape that golfers have loved and recognized for decades.

Two blades, two Personalities: LINK 2.1 vs. LINK 2.2

LAB Link 2.1 Putter | Paul Liberatore

Both the LINK 2.1 and LINK 2.2 are blade-style putters with a classic heel-toe weighted design, but they're built for slightly different players, and understanding their differences is significant before you commit nearly $500.

The LINK 2.1 is the more traditional of the two. It has a longer blade length, a thinner top line, and a slimmer profile when you look down at address. If you grew up loving the look of a classic style blade with a clean, elongated shape that frames the ball beautifully, the 2.1 is going to speak to you immediately.

The LINK 2.2 takes a more modern approach. It has a shorter blade length, a stockier front-to-back dimension, and a slightly more squared-off appearance. This is where blade putters have been trending across the industry because that additional mass behind the face translates to a higher MOI. In practical terms, that means the 2.2 is going to be more forgiving on off-center strikes.

Here's how I'd break it down: if you prioritize aesthetics and that classic blade look, go 2.1. If you prioritize performance insurance and want every possible advantage on those putts you don't strike perfectly, go 2.2.

303 stainless steel changes the feel game

LAB Link 2.1 Putter | Paul Liberatore

This is the detail that got me genuinely excited, and I think it's going to be the sleeper story of these putters. Both LINK 2.1 and 2.2 are milled entirely from 303 stainless steel, which is a significant departure from previous L.A.B. designs.

The DF3 and OZ.1 iHS were milled from aluminum, a lightweight material necessary to keep the larger head shapes within a reasonable swing-weight range. Aluminum worked fine, but it required stainless steel face inserts to achieve acceptable sound and feel at impact.

Because the LINK 2.1 and 2.2 use a traditional blade form factor (which is inherently smaller and lighter than a mallet), L.A.B. can mill the entire head from 303 stainless steel without the swing weight going haywire. No insert needed. The deep milling pattern on the face replicates the soft, responsive feedback that serious golfers crave, and the sound off the face is that quiet, satisfying "click" rather than anything hollow or tinny.

For the first time, a L.A.B. putter feels and sounds like the premium milled blades that have dominated the high-end market for years while still providing Lie Angle Balance. That combination didn't exist until now, and I think it's going to convert a lot of skeptics.

Price and fitting: the real barriers to entry

LAB Link 2.1 Putter | Paul Liberatore

There are real-world considerations that could be deal-breakers for some golfers.

First, the price. The L.A.B. LINK 2.1 and 2.2 start at $499 for stock configurations, and custom models begin at $599 and go up from there depending on your choice of shaft, grip, alignment features and finish.

L.A.B. does a fantastic job of allowing you to tailor your putter; the customization options are deep and thoughtful, but you're paying for that privilege. At $499 as a starting point, we're firmly in the premium putter category, and while I'd argue the technology justifies the investment for golfers who are serious about improving on the greens, I understand that not everyone is willing to write that check for a flat stick.

Next, and perhaps more crucial, is the fitting component. Lie Angle Balance is extremely dependent on having the correct lie angle for your setup. If the lie angle isn't dialed in for how you naturally hold and address the putter, you're not getting the full benefit of the technology, and at this price point, that's unacceptable.

L.A.B. has a solid fitting app on its website that can get you in the ballpark, but I'd strongly encourage anyone considering these putters to seek out a proper custom fitting. For golfers who want instant gratification (walk in, grab a putter, walk out), the fitting requirement adds friction to the buying process. It's worth the effort, but it's effort nonetheless.

The putter L.A.B. was always meant to make

I believe the LINK 2.1 and 2.2 are the most significant putters L.A.B. has ever created, not because they're the most technologically advanced (that crown probably still belongs to the Directed Force series), but because they've at long last eliminated the biggest objection golfers have had about this brand. You no longer have to sacrifice conventional aesthetics to get Lie Angle Balance. You no longer have to explain to your playing partners what that "thing" is in your bag. You just have a beautiful, premium-feeling blade putter that makes keeping the face square dramatically easier.

To sum it all up: if you're a golfer who has always been intrigued by L.A.B.'s technology but couldn't get past the unconventional looks, the LINK 2.1 and 2.2 were literally designed for you.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated