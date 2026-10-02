Genesis Brought One of Its Rarest Vehicles to the Presidents Cup

One of the coolest parts of covering the Presidents Cup is getting access to things you'd normally never see up close.

At Medinah Country Club, I sat down with Genesis chief marketing officer Amy Marentic and got an inside look at the GV90, a vehicle that's been all over my social media feeds for months.

Genesis had two of the three GV90s in existence at the Presidents Cup, and after seeing one in person, I understand the buzz.

What really caught my attention was hearing Marentic say she wasn't even convinced the vehicle would ever make it to production.

"The person in me with a lot of experience that used to be an engineer said, 'There's no way. That's never going to make it to production,'" Marentic told me. "But it did."

Once you see what Genesis actually pulled off, that reaction makes sense.

The GV90 has coach doors and a hidden B-pillar that creates a massive opening into the cabin. When parked, the front seats swivel around, turning the interior into more of a lounge than a traditional SUV.

It also has a refrigerator, heated and cooled cup holders, an electrochromic moonroof, a cinema mode, and even a roof airbag designed to deploy over the moonroof during a rollover.

Marentic told me that as the GV90 moved through development, "every milestone, it just got better and better and better."

After climbing inside one myself, it's easy to see why Genesis wanted this car at the Presidents Cup.

It doesn't feel like a concept anymore.

It feels like what's next.

Watch my full conversation with Amy Marentic, including her tour of the GV90 and the career path that started with wanting to be an astronaut, on The Dan Evans Show.