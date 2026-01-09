SI

Inside the Diabolical New Golf Holes at TGL

This season of TGL features several new holes, and the designer joins the Dan’s Golf World Show to discuss.

Dan Evans

Augustin Piza joins the Dan’s Golf World Show.
Before he started designing some of the coolest TGL holes, Agustin Piza grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, where he lived for many years becoming an architect.

After graduating from the most prestigious architecture school in Mexico, “Augie” went on to be a professional vertical-building architect, but that wasn’t enough.

Piza was always a sports fan and played sports growing up. It was his true passion. This is when he set his sights on becoming a golf course designer.

From Happy Tree to The Pit, Piza has built some of the most innovative holes and golf lounges in all of North American golf. 

This is where TGL comes in. TGL saw all of the work Agustin was doing with Piza Golf and invited him to create some holes for season one. (TGL also announced this week that they will soon launch a women’s edition.)

After designing holes such as The Spear and Serpent in season one, he was brought back for season two

Piza discusses with Dan Evans how his new holes are challenging TGL players in the clip above. You can also catch up on previous episodes the Dan Evans Show on SI Golf.

