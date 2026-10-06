Inside One of Golf’s Most Exclusive Clubs
For years, whenever I told someone I was from the Chicago area, I would get the same question.
“Have you ever played Chicago Golf Club?”
Until this week, the answer was always no.
That changed when the team at Genesis invited me out the day after the Presidents Cup for a small private event at one of the hardest golf courses in the country to get on. There were only 24 players, and for most of the day we basically had the place to ourselves.
The crazy part is Chicago Golf Club does not look that intimidating at first.
It is wide open. There are not trees and water everywhere. You stand on the tee and think, “Alright, I can handle this.”
Then you actually start playing it.
The fairways were firm and fast, the rough was brutal, and the greens were rolling around a 13. A good-looking shot could end up in a bunker, and a putt you thought was perfect could suddenly take off in another direction.
We also played without rangefinders, so every yardage came from sprinkler heads, pacing it off and working through it with the caddie. It felt like stepping back into a completely different era of golf.
Somehow, I made one birdie and shot 85.
For a course I honestly thought played harder than Augusta did when I was there, I will take that all day.
Genesis got me through the gates.
Chicago Golf Club made sure I will never forget it.
Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.