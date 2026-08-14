While Jackson Koivun Ties Tiger Woods’s Record, Other PGA Tour Stars Miss FedEx Cup Playoffs
Golf fans love a feel good story, but most feel good stories are accompanied by heartbreak as well.
Jackson Koivun, the 21-year-old former Auburn phenom, found his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs despite playing in just five events this season.
Koivun turned pro shortly after the U.S. Open, and in that short time he played in five PGA Tour events, missing just one cut, and taking home a win at the 3M Open.
These performances clinched Koivun’s spot in the playoffs, tying Tiger Woods’s record for the least amount of events played to qualify for the playoffs. Woods did so in 2019-20, playing just five events, including a win at the 2019 Zozo Championship.
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While Koivun’s story is amazing in his rookie season, some PGA Tour veterans ended their long streaks of making it to the playoffs.
Jason Day, for example, has made 18 consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs, and he fell short this season to make the top 70, breaking a streak that began in 2007.
Other stars such as Keegan Bradley (15-year streak) and Tony Finau (11-year streak) also broke their respective streaks leading up to the playoff, after having less than ideal seasons on tour.
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Should the playoffs expand? Does Koivun have a chance? Who’s your pick to win it all?
All of these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of The Dan Evans Show.
Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.