Jordan Spieth Just Gave Everyone Reason to Believe Again, for Better or Worse

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially underway, as the St. Jude Championship in Memphis has begun. With the top 69 players in the field (Daniel Berger withdrew earlier in the week), the first of three postseason events has the chance to be a very fun four days while being played in absolutely sweltering conditions.

Now just hours into the tournament there’s a developing storyline that could make this championship just the best—Jordan Spieth is tied for the clubhouse lead after firing a bogey-free five-under 65 in the opening round at TPC Southwind.

If you’re a golf fan, chances are you’re a Spieth fan, too. He has been one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour since the early days of his career when he won three major championships. In recent years his popularity has only grown, mostly because his struggles have been so relatable. Also, because so many people want to see him get back to winning tournaments and being a factor on Sundays, which hasn’t been the case lately.

But now everyone in Spieth Nation has some reason to believe because what he did on Thursday could set the table for an improbable run to his first victory since April of 2022 ... or it could lead to another collapse that sees him fall way back in the pack like he has become used to doing in tournaments as of late.

There is more at stake for Spieth this week because a good showing could lead to him getting inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings (he entered the week in 54th) and into next week’s second playoff event at the BMW Championship. A mediocre or poor showing could lead to his season coming to a close on Sunday afternoon.

That’s not something we want. What we want is more Spieth because over the years he has become must-see TV.

That continued Thursday when early in his round he hit a drive that found the porta-potties in the left trees on the par-5 third hole. Spieth, who has grown used to finding himself in weird positions on the golf course, got a free drop and was able to escape with a par, because of course.

Here’s how that played out:

Jordan Spieth hit it by the porta-potties 🚽😅 pic.twitter.com/f8GRvQNlge — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2026

Spieth later had another classic moment when he didn’t seem all that happy with his approach shot into the par-4 15th. His ball landed safely on the green and then sunk an 18-footer for his fifth and final birdie of the day.

This was vintage Spieth:

Don't doubt Jordan Spieth ... even if he doubts himself.



He has taken the lead @FedExChamp!



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cKeiynrBwd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 13, 2026

Spieth has played in 21 events this year. He has missed the cut just three times but doesn’t have a top-10 finish. His consistency allowed him to get into the playoffs, which is pretty impressive, and he’s the only player in this week’s field who got into the postseason without having a single top-10 finish during the season, which is wild.

Now Spieth is currently tied for the lead and has all of his fans on social media hoping that this is the week he finally puts it all together again and makes a run. We’ve all been teased by Spieth before in recent years, so we’ll go into Friday’s second round a little nervous about what could possibly happen.

But for right now we have a ton of hope. For better, or worse.