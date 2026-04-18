Jordan Spieth Pulls Off Stunning Feat That Hadn't Been Done in 20 Years on PGA Tour

If anyone was going to pull off this feat, it was the sporadic Jordan Spieth.

At one under par through 36 holes of the RBC Heritage, 13 strokes off Matt Fitzpatrick’s lead , he probably won’t come away with his first win since 2022, which occurred at this tournament.

However, in the first two rounds, he did something that hadn’t been done in 20 years on the PGA Tour.

According to statistician Justin Ray, Spieth is the first player in the past two decades to have no bogeys—but four double bogeys—while still playing under par in the first two days of any tournament.

Perhaps the drought Spieth ended could have lasted even longer, but Ray wrote on Twitter (X), “I stopped digging at 20 years because I have a family.”

Jordan Spieth through 36 holes this week:

*1-under-par

*0 bogeys

*4 double bogeys



He is the only player over the last 20 years on the PGA Tour to be under par, have 4+ doubles and 0 bogeys through 36 holes in any tournament. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 18, 2026

Spieth’s first double of the week occurred on the par-4 6th in Round 1, hitting a tee shot out of bounds. Then, he had three Friday on the par-4 1st, par-4 8th and par-4 13th, which included another out-of-bounds drive, a water ball and a failed up-and-down from the greenside bunker.

Yet the three-time major champion still carded nine birdies on the first two days despite ranking near the bottom of the field in driving distance, hitting just 42% of his fairways.

The bogey-less streak ended on Saturday, though, with a three-putt on the par-4 6th. He added another to his scorecard on the par-4 11th after a wayward tee shot. And, in Spieth fashion, he still shot two under on the front nine.

At the Masters last week, Spieth, after a T12 finish , said: “I hit it better than the year I won [in Augusta] and I hit it way better than any of the second places or fourths that I hit it.” But it has been his putting that has held him back.

This week, however, he is sixth in the field in strokes-gained putting, gaining over five strokes with the flatstick. But he’s negative in every other strokes-gained category.

Even when he’s basically out of contention, Spieth never ceases to amaze and surprise.