LIV Golf’s Latest Announcement Confirms It Will Remain the Most Empty Thing in All of Sports

LIV Golf, the fledgling pro league that is soon set to lose its ridiculous amount of funding from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, made a big announcement on Wednesday as CEO Scott O'Neil shared that they have agreed to a new deal with a lead investor that will allow the league to continue next year, and possibly beyond.

We use the word “big” in loose terms because when you really dive into O’Neil’s words and combine it with what LIV Golf has failed to become since it started in 2022, this latest announcement only confirms that the league is going to continue to limp forward and remain one of the most empty things in all of sports.

Here’s what O’Neil had to say:

"LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the Board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the league’s next era, driven by and for the players. We're also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth. Notably, our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league, and gives the League the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide," O'Neil continued in his statement. "We anticipate finalizing terms in the coming weeks, with the goal of entering a transaction in September. In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong."

And here are some reasons why LIV Golf will remain utterly pointless:

1. The league announced it will be going from 14 events to 10. Five of those events will be held internationally and five will be played in the U.S.

That’s a pretty big drop in the total number of events for a league that already has fallen by the wayside for so many golf fans. Right now it’s hard to even know when a LIV Golf event is happening, let alone care about it once it does begin. Now with just 10 events, why should fans even care about trying to get into it when the league itself is opting to shrink?

This year alone LIV Golf has canceled one event, and there have been rumors that the team championship event scheduled to be played in Michigan later this month could also be pulled from the schedule. And that’s with the PIF money still being in play.

2. The PIF has spent over $5 billion on LIV golf in the last five years. If you do the math, that’s a billion dollars a year. That has allowed the tournament payouts to be laughably large, with winners of their silly, cut-free events taking home $4 million. With the smaller amount of money that will be in play if this lead investor does come through and if other minority investors join, there is going to be less incentive for current big-name players to stick around. It will also make it a lot harder for the league to recruit other good players to join.

3. LIV Golf continues to be the home of a number of players who are well past their primes (hello Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter), or players who were never factors on the PGA Tour and jumped at the chance to make a ton of money in easier tournaments, or young players who never got the chance to become household names because they passed up the PGA Tour in order to create a bunch of commas in their bank accounts.

As a golf fan, who really needs to take time out of their day to see if someone like Martin Kaymer or Charles Howell III can make a little more cash? So far, judging by TV ratings, not many people. And rightfully so. There’s nothing special about the LIV Golf events, there’s no history to be made and there’s nothing to build legacies on. Now with even less money on the table, any amount of intrigue that might have existed—outside of the faceless X accounts who have made it their only purpose in life to shout out their support of LIV Golf—goes away.

4. This league is really just about Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, two star players who left the PGA Tour to make a boatload of money while saying they were doing it to help “grow the game.” DeChambeau has spoken recently about how his contract is up after this season and he’s not sure what he wants to do next. Will he want to stick around and play for a lot less money when he could just fall back on what seems to be his one true love—making videos on YouTube? It sure seems that way.

Rahm is reportedly owed a ton of money from his contract (upwards of $150 million) and it will be interesting to see how that situation plays out. If he doesn’t get what he’s owed, which seems like could be a real possibility, does he just drop out and call it a wrap? Would O’Neil’s talk of the players owning equity in the league be enough to keep Rahm around? One would think he’d try to find another way to ply his trade, especially since he gave up years of his prime to join LIV Golf.

If LIV Golf loses both DeChambeau and Rahm, there really is no point to the league. There’s no reason for anyone to tune in. And there’s no reason, really, for it to go on any longer.

Multiple LIV Golf insiders are expecting the company to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks to restructure contracts and the extensive debt burden.



Players with outstanding contract payments, whether multi year or rolling, have already been approached with equity offers for… pic.twitter.com/pCP3pGPxFk — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 30, 2026

So yeah, this “big” announcement by O’Neil really didn’t shed too much light on anything regarding the future of LIV Golf. If anything, it only reinforced how sad the whole thing has been, and will likely continue to be.