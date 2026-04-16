LIV Golf’s Mexico City Broadcast Picked a Horrible Time to Have Technical Difficulties

As if the week couldn’t get any worse for LIV Golf, the stream of the tournament in Mexico City was down for hours on YouTube. The screen read “Technical difficulties. Please standby.”

The stream only lasted about 20 minutes before shutting down with technical issues. It’s been almost two hours at this point. The tournament is continuing on despite the stream being down. LIV hasn’t issued any type of statement about the technical difficulties.

LIV Golf has made major headlines this week as rumors circulated stating that the golf league would be ending. This speculation stemmed from a recent report from the Financial Times that expressed the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was “on the verge” of cutting its funding off from LIV Golf. On Wednesday, it was reported by Golf Channel that various LIV players and vendors who shared they haven’t been paid in weeks—a new development in all the discourse.

To dispel the rumors, though, Sports Illustrated obtained an internal memo sent by CEO Scott O’Neil to staff on Wednesday afternoon in which he said the season will continue at “full throttle.”

“We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder and more influential than ever before,” O’Neil wrote in part, via Bob Harig. “The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.”

There’s still a lot of questions surrounding the future of LIV Golf. Harig answered quite a few of those hypothetical questions in a recent column that you can read here.

The funny timing of the technical difficulties on Thursday’s broadcast is that the stream started with LIV Golf commentators Arlo White and David Feherty shaming media about spreading rumors about the league shutting down.

“I’ve had a good chat with LIV CEO Scott O’Neil in the last hour,” White said. “He was very confident about the future, very bullish about the future of the LIV Golf league.”

LIV Golf Mexico City is underway.



At the top of the broadcast, Arlo White says the reports of LIV's imminent demise "were greatly exaggerated."



David Feherty: "This generation has spawned a bunch of fast typists that consider themselves to be experts. Evidently they're not." pic.twitter.com/sssNKwtoAo — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) April 16, 2026

White was supposed to interview White during Thursday’s broadcast about the ongoing situation, but it’s unlikely for that to happen now with the stream being down.

“I’ve been in the professional game for 50 years now, and I don’t think I’ve ever had two or three days where there was more absolute nonsense,” Feherty continued. “There’s still some writers and broadcasters that take pride in their work, but this generation has spawned a bunch of fast typists that consider themselves to be experts. And evidently they’re not.”

“It must be exhausting trying to will the LIV Golf league out of existence. Take a day off, everybody. Enjoy the golf,” White said to end the introduction to the broadcast.

We’ll see what happens with the rest of Thursday’s round, and what the rest of the weekend will entail.

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