LIV Golf Reveals Remainder of 2025 Schedule, With Midwest Swing to Finish
The LIV Golf League has unveiled the remainder of its 2025 schedule, with three new venues including one in Mexico City and a three-event conclusion to its season that coincides with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
Three of the venues announced have been used previously for PGA Tour events.
The league will make its domestic debut in Miami at a familiar venue, Trump National Doral, where it has played each of the past three years and will do so again the week prior to the Masters, April 4-6.
In late April, LIV Golf will head to Mexico City and the Chapultepec Golf Club, April 25-27, the same venue where the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship was played on the PGA Tour from 2017-20.
All four of those events were won by current LIV Golf players: Dustin Johnson (2017, 2019), Phil Mickelson (2018) and Patrick Reed (2020).
LIV Golf will go to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in suburban Washington, D.C., the site of last year’s Solheim Cup and four previous Presidents Cups, June 6-8, the week prior to the U.S. Open.
And it will end its season at a new venue in Michigan for its Team Championship at St. John’s Resort outside of Ann Arbor.
That will be the third of three straight weeks that will see LIV Golf go to suburban Chicago (Aug. 8-10), Indianapolis (Aug. 15-17) and then the season-ending Michigan event (Aug. 22-24).
Those three weeks are the same as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.
The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which backs LIV Golf, continue to negotiate some sort of peace agreement that would see the PIF invest in PGA Tour Enterprises and, in theory, allow for the tours to find common ground.
A source told Sports Illustrated that the schedule overlap was not meant as a dig at the PGA Tour, but more due to the desire to end its season prior to the start of football in the U.S.
LIV Golf will begin its season with four international events, starting Feb. 6-8 in Riyadh—ending on the Saturday before the Super Bowl, the same weekend as the WM Phoenix Open. The following week (Feb. 14-16) LIV goes to its most popular destination for the third straight year in Adelaide, Australia, the same weekend as the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational.
After a two-week break, LIV again goes international with return visits to Hong Kong (March 7-9) and Singapore (March 14-16). A new event in Korea (May 2-4) precedes the PGA Championship by two weeks.
This is the fourth year for LIV Golf and its third official league season.
It still has several roster spots to fill before its first tournament and is expected to announce a new domestic television rights deal as well.
LIV Golf 2025 Schedule
*notable PGA Tour events on same weekend in italics
Feb. 6-8: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
*WM Phoenix Open
Feb. 14-16: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
*Genesis Invitational
March 7-9: Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
*Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 14-16: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
*Players Championship
April 4-6: Trump National Doral Miami, Florida
April 25-27: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
May 2-4: Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Korea
June 6-8: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
June 27-29: Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas
July 11-13: Valderrama Golf Club, Andalucia, Spain
*Genesis Scottish Open
July 25-27: JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England
Aug. 8-10: Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois
*FedEx St. Jude Championship
Aug. 15-17: Individual Championship, Chatham Hills Golf Club, Westfield, Indiana
*BMW Championship
Aug. 22-24: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan
*Tour Championship