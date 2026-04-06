Bubba Watson, Jason Day Show Support to Tiger Woods in the Aftermath of Car Crash, Arrest

The biggest topic of conversation at Augusta National heading into this week’s Masters Tournament may be the five-time former champion who isn’t attending, with Tiger Woods the focus of the sport in the aftermath of his two-car rollover crash and DUI arrest a couple weeks ago.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Woods passed the breathalyzer test, but refused to do a urine test which resulted in the arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge. It was later revealed that Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the crash. This is the fourth time the 50-year-old has been involved in a traffic issue that involved law enforcement. He announced he would be stepping away from golf related activities for the foreseeable future, including the Masters, where it was speculated he could return to the course this year. His inpatient treatment will take place outside of the United States due to privacy concerns.

During Monday’s practice round at Augusta National, various golfers commented on Woods’s situation and expressed concern for his wellbeing. The general consensus is that his mental and physical health is more important than Woods being able to swing a golf club again. They want him to prioritize getting healthy first.

Bubba Watson told reporters on Monday that he’s been a supporter for Woods’s health for about two decades now, and his wish for Woods to get the help he needs hasn’t changed.

“I could care less about Tiger’s golf, I’ve always been in his ear. I told him I wanted to be here for his next major. I was here [at the Masters] in ‘19,” Watson said. “... I told him from day one when we started hanging out in ‘06 or ‘07 that I'm pulling for him as a human being, forget his golf, I could care less about his golf. Anyone that's struggling with anything, I feel for him because I've went through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always pull for him. I don't have his phone number anymore. He blocks me because I make fun of him all the time.

“Nothing but love for him, and hopefully he can come back stronger.”

Bubba Watson talked for more than a minute about Tiger Woods:



"I'm pulling for him as a human being, forget his golf, I could care less about his golf.



"Anybody that's struggling with anything, I feel for him because I've went through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always… pic.twitter.com/n8PnUOSqSf — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) April 6, 2026

Jason Day spoke a bit more about Woods’s car crash and DUI arrest specifically, calling the five-time Masters champion a “little bit selfish” for driving under the influence and putting others in harm’s way. But, he thinks Woods’s situation just shows addiction doesn’t discriminate in who it can affect.

“In regards to Tiger, it just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction,” Day said. “He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures. I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that—painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it.

“Granted, when I look at that, I look at it and go, he's just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles. It's unfortunate, the only thing that I don't understand is that it's a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm's way, as well. But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's probably driving and a little bit under the influence.”

Jason Day was asked ahead of The Masters whether he has any empathy for what Tiger Woods is going through and he gave a brilliant answer that a lot of people can probably agree with:



“So yeah, in regards to Tiger, it just shows

the human element and the human side of

someone… pic.twitter.com/Dc4E9FxRWe — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 6, 2026

Day admitted that Woods is the reason he picked up a golf club in the first place—he wouldn’t be where he is now without Woods’s influence on the game of golf. So, the whole situation is disheartening for Day to watch as a fan of Woods. Like Watson, he’s hoping for Woods to receive the treatment he needs and come back stronger.

“He was my hero—he's my hero. He was my hero growing up. The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger,” Day said. “It's hard to see him go through what he's going through, and especially under the microscope that—it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him. Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.”

More golfers will likely continue speaking about Woods this week as he’s weighing heavy on their hearts in the aftermath of the crash and arrest.

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