Rory McIlroy Leads the Masters By Six Shots and It Is Over

AUGUSTA — Well that escalated quickly.

Rory McIlroy opened his Masters title defense with a 5-under 67 where he didn't have his best stuff yet still scored, but then Friday exploded late with six birdies in his last seven holes including the last four to shoot 65 and post 12-under 132 through 36 holes. He leads by six shots over Sam Burns and Patrick Reed, a record margin for the halfway point at the Masters.

There are two more rounds to be played at Augusta National but there is just one question that begs an answer from the on-site SI Golf staff in Augusta:

Fact or Fiction: This Masters Is Already Over

Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FICTION. Rory lost a lead after one hole of the final round last year. It can get away from you quickly around here and all it takes is for a few bad holes coupled with a surge from someone else behind to make it happen. While that seems unlikely at this point, there's still pressure on McIlroy to get it done now that it seems he should.

John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: FACT. I didn’t pick Rory. Instead, I went with Bryson DeChambeau and I look like a complete idiot. Talk about a collapse on 18. Maybe we should nickname him the Sandman! Back to Rory. I think he’s going win big. Real big. He’s playing burden-free golf. His mind is at peace. Now it’s all about adding to his legacy and he’s well on his way in this Masters. Book it!.

Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FICTION. McIlroy’s been awesome and his six-shot 36-hole lead is a wildly impressive record. But we’re looking at a fast-and-furious golf course setup this weekend and although McIlroy is the defending champion, he ALSO has a history here of ... well, you know. Rory’s in a great spot, but no jackets are given on Fridays.

Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FICTION. No, it is not over. A six-shot lead on Friday night is not the same as a six-shot lead on Saturday night. McIlroy has a six-shot lead through 36 holes. Brooks Koepka had a four-shot lead after 42 holes in 2023 and finished four strokes behind winner Jon Rahm. I don’t think McIlroy will run away with this. But I do think he is fully mentally equipped to handle whatever comes and win his second green jacket.

Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: FACT. McIlroy is known to be wobbly, even when he wins. Heck, remember last year's final round in Augusta? But this has a 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship feel to it.

John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FICTION. Weird stuff happens around Augusta National and what does the chasing pack have to lose? Moving Day could be electric and McIlroy will have to keep his foot on the pedal because playing defensive can backfire.

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