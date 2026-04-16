NBC’s Lead Golf Analyst Apologizes to CBS for Bashing Their Masters Broadcast: ‘I Went Too Far’

CBS’s final round broadcast of the Masters last Sunday had some big mistakes at critical times, which led to a lot of criticisms from fans and media members. The most surprising of those critiques came from NBC’s lead golf analyst Kevin Kisner, who didn’t hold back on the competing network, calling their coverage “bulls---“ while ripping them for living in a “fantasy world.”

Well, it didn’t take long for Kisner to apologize for those comments, which he did on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ "Fore Play" podcast.

“It’s been an interesting few days but it is what it is and I just have to apologize to the golf team at CBS,” said Kisner, who recently became one of the four hosts on Barstool’s golf podcast. “I crossed the line, probably, too much by talking about that whole content. I know from my short time in the business how wild production is. It’s a very difficult thing to produce a live show and make it all work and everyone does their best. NBC screws up all the time and we’re just trying to do our best. I went too far on being critical on them and I just want all the people associated with it to know I apologize. They are our partners with the PGA Tour and they continue to showcase in a great way the game we all love and they’re all trying to do their best and I was too critical of them.”

NBC's Kevin Kisner apologizes to CBS for his Masters criticism: "I crossed the line." pic.twitter.com/jIcfA88IyR — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) April 16, 2026

Kisner’s pointed shots at CBS were a surprise because normally top voices for a network don’t openly rip their competitors in the way that he did. Kisner became NBC’s lead golf analyst in 2025 after playing for many years on the PGA Tour and has long been known to be someone who isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. He’s now learning that might not be the best thing to do while holding the position he holds in the TV golf landscape.

What Kevin Kisner said about CBS’s Masters broadcast

Kisner wasn’t happy about CBS’s final round coverage, with his main beef being centered around the broadcasting showing too many shots on tape delay.

“They were literally showing s--- that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long,” Kisner said on the Barstool podcast after the tournament. “What are we doing, man? You have no commercials. Play live shots. Our production team at NBC prides themselves on playing every shot that they possibly can live … I have no idea what they’re doing. Literally no idea. They’re showing every shot on tape. I don’t even know how the announcers call it. I don’t know how Colt can act like he doesn’t know what’s happening when it’s already happened. There were a couple of shots in the two days that were seven to 10 minutes behind. It was unbelievable, dude. I’m not trying to just kill them but being in TV for 30 times and seeing what our production team does it was just fascinating to me.”

His ranted continued with some more NFSW words.

“So your entire Masters coverage is a fantasy world. It’s bulls---,” he said. “Whatever we all watch has already happened seven minutes ago. Could you imagine watching the f------ Super Bowl and being like, yea Tom Brady threw that touchdown seven minutes ago, we’re going to act like it’s live here so our announcers can sound really smart and we’re going to sit here and he’s going to throw it wide open down the middle but it actually happened seven minutes ago and everyone in the stadium’s taking a piss. What are we doing, man?”

Here's a snippet of NBC golf analyst Kevin Kisner's rant against CBS and its Masters coverage on @ForePlayPod.



"What are we doing? You have no commercials. Play live shots." pic.twitter.com/8XgNUj6MLC — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) April 14, 2026

Like we said, Kisner is new to the sports broadcasting world and he probably feels really badly about how hard he went in on CBS. Many fans were quick to point out that Kisner’s NBC golf team is routinely critiqued by fans who don’t enjoy many aspects of their broadcasts.

This is a classic throwing stones at glass houses situation and Kisner will likely learn from it. Not only is he the lead golf analyst for NBC, but he’s also a big voice on one of the top golf podcasts where his role is to have fun and spout off on the big topics in the game. It seems likely, however, that moving forward he might bite his tongue when it comes to certain issues.

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