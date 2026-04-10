Rory McIlroy Shared Jack Nicklaus’s Blunt Masters Advice to Him, and Amanda Balionis Loved It
Rory McIlroy has looked relaxed and confident thus far at the 2026 Masters, which is bad news for the rest of the field but great news for the No. 2 golfer in the world who is looking to win his second straight green jacket at Augusta National.
McIlroy, of course, won the Masters for the first time last year to finally wrap up the career grand slam that he had been chasing for 10 years.
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With that weight lifted off his shoulders, the 36-year-old has been playing some really great golf the past few days. He finished tied for the lead after the first round with a 5-under 67 and he started Friday’s round with three straight birdies on the second, third and fourth holes to take a three-shot lead.
Before his second round, McIlroy did an interview with Amazon’s Amanda Balionis who asked him what advice the legendary Jack Nicklaus gave him before the start of this year’s tournament.
McIlroy had the perfect answer, saying: “No f------ double bogeys. Apparently he thought I made too many last year.”
Nicklaus was then asked if that was an accurate line by McIIroy.
“Pretty accurate, yes,” he said with a laugh.
Here’s that moment:
That’s too good.
Rory McIlroy’s performance so far at the 2026 Masters
Speaking of too good, McIlroy has been on the top of his game so far at the Masters this year. He apparently took Nicklaus’s advice to heart, too, as he has yet to make a double bogey. On Thursday he made six birdies with just a single bogey on the third hole.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have got a lot more out of my round,” said after the first round. “I feel like I leaned heavily on my experience out there to do that.”
Here’s a look at all 67 of his shots from that first round:
McIIroy has been red hot on Friday as those three birdies in a row have given him a three-shot lead over Justin Rose and Sam Burns.
Rory McIlroy’s win at the 2025 Masters has seemed to free him up
McIlroy seemed very relax while talking to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after Thursday’s opening round. He even said at the end that he might head up to the champions locker room and enjoy a nice adult beverage.
“Sometimes I still have to catch myself,” McIlroy told Van Pelt while reminiscing on last year’s victory. “It's such a thrill to be up there with all the other champions."
McIlroy won last year’s Masters in thrilling fashion after falling apart a little bit on the back nine. After missing a short putt on the 72nd hole he was able to make birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Rose.
That win allowed McIlroy to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the career grand slam.
McIlroy now seems poised to win the Masters again, just as long as he stays away from making some dreaded double bogeys.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt