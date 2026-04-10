2026 Masters Second Round Live Updates: Scores, Highlights and More From Friday at Augusta

The second round of the 2026 Masters is underway at Augusta National and it promises to be an exciting one, with plenty of big names at the top of the leaderboard and some perfect weather that should make the course play even more difficult.

Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns enter the day tied for the lead at 5 under. Scottie Scheffler is lurking three shots back and will be teeing off at 10:19 a.m. ET.

We’ll be live blogging the action all day long with scoring updates, highlights, and instant analysis. Hop on in and enjoy the ride.