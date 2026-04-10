2026 Masters Second Round Live Updates: Scores, Highlights and More From Friday at Augusta
The second round of the 2026 Masters is underway at Augusta National and it promises to be an exciting one, with plenty of big names at the top of the leaderboard and some perfect weather that should make the course play even more difficult.
Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns enter the day tied for the lead at 5 under. Scottie Scheffler is lurking three shots back and will be teeing off at 10:19 a.m. ET.
We’ll be live blogging the action all day long with scoring updates, highlights, and instant analysis. Hop on in and enjoy the ride.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt