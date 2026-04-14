Where Does Rory McIlroy Rank Amongst All-Time Masters Money Leaders?

Rory McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters title on Sunday, bringing him fulfillment, excitement and a boatload of money in his pocket.

This year’s Masters saw a record purse amount as the total prize money increased to $22.5 million spread out across all the golfers who made the weekend cut. With McIlroy being the winner, he of course took home the most money among his peers.

Winning two years in a row, along with various other top finishes in his long career, also helped McIlroy jump up in the all-time list of golfers who took home the most money from the Masters. You can see down below where he ranks amongst all golfers who competed at the Masters—unsurprisingly, the top-10 highest paid golfers in Masters history include mostly past champions.

How much money did Rory McIlroy make for winning the 2026 Masters?

When winning the Masters title this year, McIlroy pocketed a whopping $4.5 million. This is an increase from the $4.2 million he earned from winning the green jacket in 2025. McIlroy’s taken home $8.7 million just from winning these two titles alone.

Where Rory McIlroy ranks amongst all-time Masters money leaders

Since making his Masters debut in 2009, McIlroy’s made the cut 15 times, meaning he’s won a lot of cash from Augusta National. He’s finished in the top 10 nine times (including his two wins). Across all of his impressive Masters finishes, McIlroy’s pocketed $13 million just from the major tournament.

As the prize pot continues to increase every year, the most recent Masters champions end up taking home the most money. This means that golfers from previous generations, like six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, don’t rank high on the list because the prize money amounts were drastically lower than they are today. Nicklaus made $269,000 from his six wins at Augusta National, per Yahoo! Sports, and even with more impressive finishes, he didn’t reach the million mark from the Masters alone.

Here’s a look at the top-10 list of the golfers who have won the most money from the Masters. All of the golfers won a green jacket except Justin Rose, who notably has finished second three times.

Rank Golfer Best Masters Finishes Money Earned 1 Rory McIlroy 2 Wins (2025, ‘26) $13 million 2 Scottie Scheffler 2 Wins (2022, ‘24) $10.5 million 3 Phil Mickelson 3 Wins (2004, ‘06, ‘10) $9.9 million 4 Tiger Woods 5 Wins (1997, 2001, ‘02, ‘05, ‘19) $9.6 million 5 Justin Rose Second Place (2015, ‘17, ‘25) $7.8 million 6 Jordan Spieth 1 Win (2015), Second Place (2014, ‘16) $6.8 million 7 Patrick Reed 1 Win (2018), Third Place (2025) $5.9 million 8 Jon Rahm 1 Win (2023), Fourth Place (2018) $5.6 million 9 Dustin Johnson 1 Win (2020), Second Place (2019) $4.8 million 10 Bubba Watson 2 Wins (2012, ‘14) $4.5 million

McIlroy officially became the highest-paid Masters player of all-time with his win this year. If Scottie Scheffler had won (at one point, that was a possibility), then he would be on top of this list. Instead, his second-place finish and $2.43 million earnings solidified his spot in second place above three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson and five-time champ Tiger Woods.

Woods is the winningest Masters champion in the past 30 years, yet he ranks fourth on this list because of the prize pot being a lot less decades ago. When he won in 2019, though, Woods pocketed $2.07 million—that’s less than what second-place finisher Scheffler took home this year, for comparison purposes.

Even though Rose has never won a green jacket, he’s earned an outstanding $7.8 million from his Masters appearances. He’s finished in the top-10 eight times, so that definitely helps his money total.

More Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated