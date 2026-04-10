Scottie Scheffler Seen Doing the Right Thing Before Starting His Second Round at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world, which means right now he’s better than anyone on the entire planet who picks up their clubs and attempts to make sense of the maddening hobby we call golf. That status could understandably lead a person to feel like they are untouchable and, well, just cooler than everyone else.

That, however, is not the case with Scheffler, who has shown a number of times during his impressive career that beyond being an excellent golfer, he’s also a pretty darn good person, too.

That was on display shortly before his second round at the Masters on Friday. Scheffler, who started the day three shots behind the leaders at 2-under, was spotted on the practice range looking like any weekday hacker. Instead of being ridiculously locked in on getting ready for his round, he was focused on doing the right thing—walking with a handful of what appeared to be breakfast sandwiches that he was likely going to share with his team before teeing it up.

And he did it all with a smile!

Look at this:

Either breakfast is on Scottie Scheffler this morning or he is very hungry to start the day in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/lD6P1MUeys — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 10, 2026

Who of us haven’t wolfed down a quick breakfast sandwich before scurrying over to the first tee? And even better, who of us haven’t been grateful beyond belief to have a good friend walk up with some tasty treats to hand out to their pals before heading out to shoot a round that we would soon like to forget?

Those friends are the real heroes.

Scheffler is different than us when it comes to golf, of course, but that moment right before making the walk to the first tee in the most prestigious golf tournament of the year shows just how cool of a dude he is. The guy has made millions on the course and probably even more off it thanks to what he can do with his sticks. But what he does for his friends is even more valuable.

How Scottie Scheffler’s second round at the Masters is going

Scheffler fired a 2-under 70 in his opening round on Thursday, which had him in the top 10 heading into Friday. He kicked off his second round by just missing birdie putts on each of the first three holes. Then on the par-3 fourth hole he made his first mistake as he had to settle for a bogey after finding the bunker with his tee shot.

Are those delicious breakfast sandwich to blame for his slow start? Probably not. Again, he’s not like us so he doesn’t have to blame food for his struggles on the course. The sandwiches did nothing wrong here.

We’ll see how Scheffler responds throughout the second round. The conditions are getting tough, as Augusta National is drying out under some ideal, summer-like conditions.

However he finishes today, you have to think Scheffler will have quite the appetite following his round. Maybe this time a friend can repay his generosity and get him a plate of food in the clubhouse.

It would be the right move.

More Masters from Sports Illustrated