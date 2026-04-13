How Amen Corner Changed The Masters (And Does Every Year)

How about you, John?

Kind of, what's your big takeaway from it all?

Yeah, I mean, well, as long as Amen Corner exists, it's always gonna decide something.

So today you had Justin Rose, who was right there, you know, saw it vanish on those couple of holes, and Rory, you know, probably the signature moment today was stepping up to 12, you know, all the pressure, you're all alone out there and he hits it to.

7 ft closest to the day, buries it, and he goes on to actually hit the fairway in the 13th, which he hadn't done all week.

And, you know, that's, that's where the champions are made and there's always a disaster and, and we kind of got that today.

He talked a little bit in the press conference about that, that moment on 12 and, and he said, you know, once you're sure of the wind, you know, step up and just hit confidently.

And he said, but the wind was swirling and he felt like even in that moment, like it's, it, this flag, this way is blowing one direction, the flag up there is blowing another direction, but, It just seemed like he was OK with that and, and played confidently.

And I, I feel like Was that sort of a theme of , of Rory this week even though he was hitting all over the place, he didn't seem like he was playing with his tail between his legs, if you will.

I mean, he, he talked throughout the week.

One thing he learned last year was when he backed off or got timid is when bad things started to happen and he had to keep swinging.

He kept using that word swinging.

I gotta keep swinging.

And I think what he meant by that was don't back off, be committed, you know, um.

He wasn't committed last year on 13 when he dumped it in the water, um.

He was committed on 12 today.

And, uh, you know, I have a hard time believing where the flight of that ball that, that it was gonna come up short, you know, uh, and, and the fact that it was as close as it was, was, was a bonus, but the fact of the matter is, is nobody had birdied it to that point and Uh, nobody hit it that close all day.

So I mean, it's, you know, very, very clutch shot, as John said, Rose kind of let the tournament get away from him at amen corner.

He was in control through 10 holes, back to back bogeys.

Everything changed right there.