Well, this is ironic.

Earlier this week, in his pre-tournament press conference at the RBC Heritage, Max Homa gave his take on club throwing after Sergio Garcia’s antics at the Masters , in which he smashed his driver.

“I don’t like when people break clubs,” Homa said. “I don’t like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it, and I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled. I try my absolute best not to do it, and when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I’m very upset with myself because we’re very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look.

“But again, this is a very frustrating game, and it happens.”

A few days later, Homa could relate to the last part of his response.

Early in the final round of the RBC Heritage, Homa hit his tee shot on the par-5 15th into the sandy native area under the trees. Then, he was unable to punch out into the fairway, so he heaved his club into the ground in frustration.

In Homa’s defense, he didn’t break his club.

Max Homa on Wednesday: "I think breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled."



Sunday:pic.twitter.com/GyleaMOJpv — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) April 19, 2026

The PGA Tour has been developing a code-of-conduct policy for competition and last week, the Masters was reportedly the first tournament with it in effect. The second violation is a two-stroke penalty and the third violation would lead to a disqualification.

That wasn’t needed for Homa, though. He completed a 2-under 69 on Sunday and finished his round T69.

Good thing he no longer uses social media, because people are needling him for going against his own words from a few days ago.

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