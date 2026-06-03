Six-Time PGA Tour Winner Max Homa Dishes on His Unique New Partnership

Watch Dan Evans Show: Max Homa’s outlook on the 2026 season and his new partnership

Max Homa is one of the most eccentric golfers on the PGA Tour. He’s known for his posts on X, funny interview comments, and coming off as one of the more regular guys out there.

Homa’s 2026 season is off to a good start, including finishing in the top 10 at the Masters, making 9-of-13 cuts, and now a new partnership with Every Man Jack.

Every Man Jack is a men’s hygiene brand targeting the everyday man who sweats, gets dirty and needs a good cleaning at the end of the day.

“With Every Man Jack, it’s awesome because, I mean, just the name is perfect,” Homa said. “I think we as golfers or people who play a sport or are on TV, sometimes people forget that we are humans and doing the exact same junk you guys are.”

Max also talked about the importance of where he is in his life right now, and what means the most to him. Seemingly, it is his life as a dad and his California roots, both of which reside within Every Man Jack.

“Their California roots are nice for me, being a California guy," Homa said. "Having kids now is cool because I’m just way more aware of what they are putting on and in their bodies, and that makes me want to be much more aware of what I am putting on or in my body.”

Specifically, Max mentions the coconut plus vanilla flavor as his favorite and go-to for smells. For a golfer like Homa, it’s important to smell good, and Every Man Jack gets him there.

Let's get to the interview on the Dan Evans Show.