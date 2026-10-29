Michelle Wie West Is Back, and This Time She's Taking on WTGL

Michelle Wie West is returning to competitive golf, this time with WTGL.

The former U.S. Women's Open champion will play in the league's inaugural match on Nov. 8, representing Los Angeles Golf Club against a New York team featuring Lydia Ko and Rose Zhang.

For anyone who followed golf in the early 2000s, it's hard to forget just how big of a deal Michelle Wie was.

At 14, she played against the men at the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii. She shot a 68 in the second round and missed the cut by a single stroke. At an age when most kids are worried about making their high school golf team, Wie was nearly making the weekend on the PGA Tour.

She turned professional at 15, landed major endorsement deals with Nike and Sony, and eventually won five LPGA Tour titles, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued her career. In 2023, at 33, she stepped away from professional golf to spend more time with her family.

Wie West made a couple of LPGA appearances earlier this year, but WTGL offers a much different opportunity.

The new league combines simulator golf with real putting surfaces inside the SoFi Center in Florida, letting players compete in a team environment without the demands of a traditional tournament schedule.

Now, more than 20 years after that remarkable performance at the Sony Open, we'll get another chance to watch her compete.