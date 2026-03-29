NBC Apologizes for Mistake Showing the Wrong Tiger Woods Car Crash During Broadcast

Ahead of its Saturday Houston Open coverage, NBC Sports made a mistake.

As Paul Burmeister, at the studio desk, reported on Tiger Woods’s Friday DUI arrest after a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., the network showed images of Woods’s car accident from 2021 in Southern California, when Woods’s SUV rolled over, trapping him in the car and nearly causing his leg to be amputated.

A few hours later, as the final group in the Houston Open played the 14th hole, NBC’s play-by-play voice, Dan Hicks, addressed and apologized for the error.

“We want to take this time to make a correction,” Hicks said. “Before we came on the air today, our studio inadvertently showed the incorrect picture of the car crash Tiger Woods was in. It was another previous car crash. It was not the correct one—the latest one that was yesterday. We apologize for that and just want to straighten that out before we go any further.”

Dan Hicks delivers an NBC apology during the Texas Children's Houston Open broadcast about the studio show "inadvertently" showing the wrong Tiger Woods crash footage. https://t.co/RUPXUX9vUy pic.twitter.com/XeY8eJ2P9w — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2026

In addition, during Saturday’s Houston Open telecast, lead analyst Kevin Kisner shared his thoughts on Woods’s incident. Kisner is teammates with Woods on TGL’s Jupiter Links GC team.

“Very disturbing,” Kisner said. “He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape. He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday . He was trying to do anything he could to come back—try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try to play the Masters. Just a really unfortunate incident.”

Woods, who underwent back surgery in October, played Tuesday night’s TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for his first competitive start in over a year. Afterward, he revealed he had aspirations of playing the Masters, though that possibility was still up in the air.

Three days later, Woods, 50, was charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a urine sample. He was uninjured and alone in the car.

That was the fourth high-profile vehicle incident for Woods . In 2017, he was arrested and charged with a DUI in Palm Beach Gardens, with multiple prescription drugs and marijuana in his system.

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