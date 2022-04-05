Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Believes He Can Win 2022 Masters

Woods, who has a track record of winning majors while injured or recovering, plans to give it a go on Thursday for his sixth green jacket.
Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said Tuesday that he plans to start the tournament on Thursday.

Tiger Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said Tuesday that he plans to start the tournament on Thursday.

Not only did Tiger Woods tell the world Tuesday morning that "as of right now" he will begin the Masters on Thursday at 10:34 a.m., he let it be known that winning a sixth green jacket is not a mere wish or flight of fancy.

He was asked Tuesday at his press conference if he believes could win this week.

"I do," he said.

Woods doesn't play in a major championship without a thought of winning and he has a track record. He won the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, literally on a broken leg. In 2019, Woods came back from spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win for the fifth time at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

So, his surgically repaired right leg and ankle from a horrific February 2021 car crash apparently doesn't appear to him to stand between him and another remarkable Masters title.

Walking at Augusta National will be the biggest hurdle for Woods — and recovery in the aftermath. It's still the biggest unknown. He has yet to play an 18-hole practice round this week. He played nine holes on Sunday, nine on Monday and plans nine more on Wednesday morning.

From there, anticipation will be high throughout the golf world, including that of Woods himself.

"I can hit it just fine. I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint," he said. "It's now walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with (at Augusta), now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.

"You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it's going to be a challenge and a challenge that I'm up for."

tiger augusta
News

Tiger Woods Believes He Can Win 2022 Masters

By Morning Read Staff18 seconds ago
Burns
Gambling

2022 Masters Tournament: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Augusta National

By Daniel Wooters18 minutes ago
Dustin Johnson warms up at Augusta National for the 2022 Masters.
News

Media Buffet: Seven Gripes and Pet Peeves from Golf Broadcasts

By John Hawkins29 minutes ago
Tiger-Woods-Tuesday-Bunker
News

2022 Masters Tee Times: Tiger Woods Grouped With Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann

By Morning Read Staff36 minutes ago
Tiger Woods practices during the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Ready for Masters: 'As of Right Now, I Feel Like I Am Going to Play'

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Augusta-1
News

How to Watch 2022 Masters On TV and Online

By John Schwarb1 hour ago
Hideki Matsuyama is shown at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Hideki Matsuyama | 2020 Masters
News

Meet the Architects Who Have Shaped Augusta National

By Joe Passov3 hours ago
Cameron-Smith-Monday
News

Fear the Mullet: No Player Looks Less Like a Masters Champion Than Cameron Smith, But Watch Out This Week

By Gary Van Sickle15 hours ago