Skip to main content

Here's How a PGA Championship Playoff Will Be Decided

The PGA Championship uses a three-hole aggregate score playoff instead of sudden death.

TULSA, Okla. -- If there is no winner after 72 holes at the PGA Championship, a three-hole aggregate score playoff will be used to determine a champion.

At Southern Hills, the three playoff holes are the reachable par-5 13th, par-4 17th and tough par-4 18th. Competitors will play all three holes and the low total score wins.

Those three holes are convenient to players and fans, as the 13th tee is near the 18th green. The par 5 goes to the opposite end of the property, then the two par 4s come back to the clubhouse.

There hasn't been a playoff at the PGA Championship since 2011, when Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner in the three-hole aggregate playoff at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The tournament had a playoff the previous year, in 2010 when Martin Kaymer won at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Other playoffs this century were won by Vijay Singh in 2004, also at Whistling Straits, and Tiger Woods in 2000 at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
News

Here's How a PGA Championship Playoff Will Be Decided

By John Schwarb48 minutes ago
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are pictured at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy Shoot Disappointing 74s, Putting PGA Nearly Out of Reach

By Alex Miceli20 hours ago
Tiger Woods is shown on Saturday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Third-Round 79

By Bob Harig21 hours ago
USATSI_10216194
News

What to Watch in Round 4: A Refreshed Matt Fitzpatrick, Youth Vs. Experience and Another Sunday Charge from Rory?

By Colin McDonald22 hours ago
Mito Pereira watches a drive on Sunday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Mito Pereira? Will Zalatoris? Matt Fitzpatrick? Someone Else? This PGA is Anyone's Guess

By Gary Van Sickle22 hours ago
ESPN anchor Sage Steele is pictured at the ESPYs.
News

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Thanks Medical Personnel After Accident at PGA

By John SchwarbMay 21, 2022
Jack Nicklaus | 2022
News

Jack Nicklaus is Being Sued By the Nicklaus Companies

By Alex MiceliMay 21, 2022
Tiger Woods studies a putt on Saturday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Balloons to 79 on Saturday at PGA Championship in Unfavorable Weather

By Bob HarigMay 21, 2022
Webb Simpson in 2020 PGA Championship
News

In Dreary, Cold Conditions, Webb Simpson Fires Saturday 65 at PGA Championship

By John SchwarbMay 21, 2022