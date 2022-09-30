Bobby Jones, Phil's College Bag and Arnie: Finding Remarkable Golf Collectibles at the GHS Trade Show

The Golf Heritage Society's annual convention was recently in Indianapolis, with plenty of unique items to be found on trade show day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The trade show floor at the Golf Heritage Society's annual convention is part collectible sale, part history lesson. Look one way for a table full of hickory clubs, each with a story. Look another way and see a trophy from a century ago.

The GHS, whose mission is to "promote an appreciation for the history and traditions of golf and to foster friendship among its enthusiasts worldwide" brought its annual convention to Indianapolis last week, with seminars, golf outings and a trade show any lover of golf history should check out.

Indianapolis is my home, so I could easily visit. Here are some items that caught my eye.

Bobby Jones' 1919 Canadian Open Medal

In 1919, a 17-year-old amateur sensation from Atlanta went to Hamilton, Ontario, for the Canadian Open. Bobby Jones finished in a tie for second with Jim Barnes, 16 shots behind J. Douglas Edgar (interestingly, also from Atlanta).

Of course, Jones won no prize money as an amateur, but he received this silver medal in what would be his only Canadian Open appearance. In 1969, he donated 32 national championship medals to the USGA for public display—but not this one. His daughter kept it for years, now it's on the open market for $45,000.

Phil Mickelson's Arizona State Golf Bag

A Ping stand bag by itself usually wouldn't get golf collectors excited, but how about Phil Mickelson's bag from Arizona State? He won NCAA titles in 1989, 1990 and 1992, though the owner of the bag can't say for sure when this was used. Photo-matching is a popular technique now for collectors to best authenticate items, so that's going to be the next job with this piece.

The bag comes with a set of Ping Eye 2s including a 1-iron. Doesn't that sound like Phil?

Vintage Golf Ball Boxes

Vintage golf balls are plentiful among hardcore golf collectors, but the boxes—even empty ones—can be collectible too with their bright colors and interesting wording. Anyone got an extra Nimble Shilling lying around?

Presidential Golf Balls

Speaking of golf balls, many presidents and vice presidents played while in office and their officially sealed and individually boxed balls are crossover collectibles for golf and presidential history buffs.

Player Money Clips

Older money clips belonging to prominent players are attainable without taking out a loan. This display case included a number of PGA Tour and then-Senior PGA Tour member clips as well as clips from major championships and regular tour events.

Arnold Palmer Signed Pennzoil Motor Oil Label

One rule of golf memorabilia continues to ring true: Anything tied to Arnold Palmer is cool. Like his famously neat signature on a label from a can of Pennzoil, which the fellow Pennsylvanian endorsed for decades.

2007 PGA Championship Ticket

You've heard about the top-dollar items in golf collecting, like the $5 million Tiger Slam irons and a backup putter of his that sold for north of $300,000. And then another backup putter.

At the opposite of the value spectrum are tickets, but don't sleep on those as the years go by. Why? Because the rise of digital means fewer physical tickets getting into the marketplace, which only helps older tickets.

A ticket like this one from the 2007 PGA Championship might not be very rare yet, but if you're collecting tickets from Woods major victories, it's a must-have and at a good price.