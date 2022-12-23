Sports Illustrated's Never-Before-Seen Golf Photos From 2022

This year SI photographers captured original images from the Masters and U.S. Open. Here are some of the best.

It was a big year for golf, and the 2022 Masters and U.S. Open were unforgettable: Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket for his first major title, and Matt Fitzpatrick hit one of the defining shots of the year from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole at The Country Club to bag the U.S. Open. Sports Illustrated photographers shot both events, and below we share some of our favorite original images.