Sports Illustrated's Never-Before-Seen Golf Photos From 2022
It was a big year for golf, and the 2022 Masters and U.S. Open were unforgettable: Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket for his first major title, and Matt Fitzpatrick hit one of the defining shots of the year from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole at The Country Club to bag the U.S. Open. Sports Illustrated photographers shot both events, and below we share some of our favorite original images.
Scottie Scheffler, Masters Sunday
Scottie Scheffler Pulls Away
After Smith triple-bogeyed 12, Scheffler led Smith by six and Rory McIlroy by four. A coronation was on.
Easy Being Green
Scheffler enjoyed the spoils of his first career major.
Will Zalatoris Contends at U.S. Open
Will Zalatoris played himself right into contention at The Country Club.
Matt Fitzpatrick Emerges
Fitzpatrick grabbed a one-shot lead late on Sunday, then tried to hold on.
The Shot
Fitzpatrick's shot from a fairway bunker on 18 safely reached the putting surface, setting him up for a safe two-putt par.
When Zalatoris failed to birdie 18, it was essentially over.
Triumph, and a Near Miss
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated on the 18th green moments after Zalatoris pondered what might have been.