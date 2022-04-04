Talking to Bob Jones IV, Grandson of the Legendary Bobby Jones

The founder of Augusta National and the Masters remains a spellbinding figure in golf, and Ann Liguori mined intriguing anecdotes from his grandson.

"Sports Innerview" host Ann Liguori sat down with Bob Jones IV, grandson of the legendary Bobby Jones, with this year's Masters right around the corner.

Jones IV called his grandfather "Bubs" and called his on-course strategy one of "courageous timidity." The Masters, Jones IV explained, was at first too presumptious of a tournament name for his grandfather but of course it was eventually accepted and made world-famous.

Jones IV also offers insight into Bobby Jones' golf swing and a story about a memorable practice rough with Walter Hagen.

Find out about all that and more by clicking the play button above.

