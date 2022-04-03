Former Masters-Winning Caddie Offers Hole-by-Hole Look at Augusta National

The newest episode features Brennan Little, bagman for Mike Weir's win in 2003, breaking down Amen Corner and other key spots on the course.

Veteran caddie Brennan Little joins "Beyond the Clubhouse" for in-depth insight into how to both play and caddie at Augusta National. After caddying in 16 Masters (including Mike Weir's win in 2003), Little takes us through every single shot and situation: places around Augusta you want to hit your approaches from, and the places you want to avoid. Detailed descriptions are included, especially of Amen Corner with the demanding approach shot on No. 11, the tee shot on 12 and the wind's influence on it, and the crucial drive on 13.

"Augusta's the ultimate test in managing your game from both a player's standpoint and a caddie's perspective," Little says. "You have to be smart in all aspects of your game but you really have to be smart where you hit it and leave yourself. If you short-side yourself at Augusta, then it's bogey."

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

