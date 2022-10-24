It was a crazy week in the sports world, but golf did its part thanks to Rory McIlroy, Lydia Ko … and Anthony Kim.

In another crazy week of golf, Rory McIlroy and Lydia Ko winning were familiar throwbacks. Stephen B. Morton, LM Otero/AP

It was this kind of week:

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady had a contest to see who should retire first. (TB has a big lead, but AR is closing fast.)

The PGA Tour had a pseudo-big deal tournament that nobody except NASA telemetry experts and North Korean hackers could watch on TV until the final three hours.

Rory McIlroy and Lydia Ko won golf titles; it seemed like old times (but it was actually new programming).

The Yankees joined the Dodgers in NOT making the World Series. (Awww …)

And Anthony Kim’s name popped out of the crypt just in time for Halloween.

Here is your week of golf happenings, ranked by The Ranking, which ranks things, hence the name. You’re welcome, and pass the Whoppers, please …

10. Let’s Make it a Three-Piece Suit

The PGA Tour filed a second suit in its legal war against LIV Golf, this time suing the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the gent who governs the fund that is financing LIV Golf. It’s the PGA Tour’s second lawsuit against LIV Golf, while LIV has filed only one lawsuit versus the PGA Tour. So the Tour has a 1 up lead, or something.

The USGA awarded Los Angeles Country Club the 2039 U.S. Open and the ’32 U.S. Women’s Open, mainly because everything went so well the first time it hosted the men’s U.S. Open … next June. Just out of curiosity, will the same brainiacs who set up Shinnecock Hills be in charge of this setup, too?

8. An Ace Beats One of a Kind

In the final event of her 18-year career, Na Yeon Choi made a hole-in-one at the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea during the third round. Choi, 34, whose nine LPGA wins include the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open, hadn’t managed a top-10 finish in more than three years and announced her retirement earlier this month. The hole-in-one prize at the BMW Ladies Championship was a new BMW X7. Good thing she wasn’t playing the Cazoo Classic when she made the ace.

7. Dynasty Season Continues

In what seems like an instant replay, Steven Alker birdied three of the last four holes to win the senior circuit’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It was Alker’s fourth PGA Tour Champions win this season, tying him with Steve Stricker for the most on tour. A cage match should be next. The public demands it.

6. The Empire Strikes Back

“Par Wars,” as The Ranking calls the legal battle between the PGA Tour and rival group LIV Golf, continues. According to court documents, 179 assorted individuals and entities were interviewed by the PGA Tour regarding LIV Golf and they included iconic retiree Anthony Kim, 37, a former Ryder Cup star who hasn’t played pro golf in a decade due to injury. Wonder how that interview started? “So, A.K., um, have you seen Season 2 of Barbarians on Netflix?”

5. See You at the Michelob Classic

The endless supply of young studs can be annoying, especially if you’re no longer one. Rory McIlroy was surprised to learn that Presidents Cup star Tom Kim of South Korea won’t turn 21 until next June. “I’m going to be 34 before he can buy a drink in the United States,” lamented McIlroy, who promised to take Kim out for adult beverages when he wins after turning 21. Projection: Kim will be over 21 when he defends his title next year in Las Vegas, The Home of Adult Activities (should be the city slogan, no?).

4. So, a Northern Irishman and a Korean Walk into a Bar (next year) …

Part Two of Deep Thoughts with Tom Kim and Rory McIlroy: Kim likes fast food. McIlroy asked him whether his favorite stop was Chick-fil-A or Popeye’s, and Kim said he hadn’t tried Popeye’s yet. “You have to have Popeye’s,” McIlroy said. “It’s better than Chick-fil-A.” Colonel Sanders could not be reached for comment.

3. It’s All About the W’s Money

Alex Noren, a 40-year-old Swede, finished 37th in the CJ Cup and won just enough dough to pass the $10 million mark in PGA Tour career earnings. He thus became the 13th player to crack $10 mill without winning. Impressive? Nah. Peter Uihlein racked up $11 mill in seven LIV Golf events this season without winning, a career year/career in a year.

2. She Who Must Not Be Ignored

When 25-year-old Lydia Ko says this is the best she’s ever played, The Ranking listens because her weekend victory at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea was the 18th of her career and third in the last 18 months. She shot 21 under par and won by four. Ko has finished in the top 10 in 13 of her 20 starts this season. Welcome to Lydia 2.0.

1. The Rerun

Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup and regained the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in more than two years and the ninth time in his career. The ninth time? So that means he lost it eight other times? Well, The Ranking would like to withdraw his nomination for the Mr. Consistency Award. Sorry, dude, but we’ll take that drink now.