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Every Golfer With Multiple Wins at the PGA Championship

22 men have won the PGA Championship more than once. Will another player join their ranks this year?
Tyler Lauletta|
Rory McIlroy is in the club of multiple PGA Championship winners.
Rory McIlroy is in the club of multiple PGA Championship winners. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This week the best golfers in the world head to Newtown Square, Pa., to compete in the PGA Championship.

As one of the four majors in the sport, a single PGA Championship win can become the defining moment of a player’s career. But winning two? That immediately puts a player in some rarified air.

Just 22 men have taken home multiple Wanamakers and plenty of legends stand among them. Below we break down the multi-time winners, and the group of players that could potentially join them with a second win this week.

Multi-time winners of the PGA Championship

22 players have won at least two PGA Championships in their careers. Leading the way, as is the case with so many historic lists in the world of golf, are Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, who have both won the tournament five times. Tiger Woods has four to his name, and three players—Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead and Brooks Koepka—have won it three times.

It's worth noting that Hagen, Sarazen and Snead all won their PGA Championships when the tournament was contested by match play. The format switched to stroke play in 1958.

Here’s a full list of players who have won more than one PGA Championship.

Golfer

PGA Championship Wins

Years Won

Site of Most Recent Win

Walter Hagen

5

1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927

Cedar Crest Country Club

Jack Nicklaus

5

1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980

Oak Hill Country Club

Tiger Woods

4

1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

Southern Hills Country Club

Gene Sarazen

3

1922, 1923, 1933

Blue Mound Country Club

Sam Snead

3

1942, 1949, 1951

Oakmont Country Club

Brooks Koepka

3

2018, 2019, 2023

Oak Hill Country Club

Jim Barnes

2

1916, 1919

Engineers Country Club

Leo Diegel

2

1928, 1929

Hillcrest Country Club

Denny Shute

2

1936, 1937

Pittsburgh Field Club

Paul Runyan

2

1934, 1938

Shawnee Country Club

Byron Nelson

2

1940, 1945

Moraine Country Club

Ben Hogan

2

1946, 1948

Norwood Hills Country Club

Gary Player

2

1962, 1972

Oakland Hills Country Club

Dave Stockton

2

1970, 1976

Congressional Country Club

Raymond Floyd

2

1969, 1982

Southern Hills Country Club

Lee Trevino

2

1974, 1984

Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club

Larry Nelson

2

1981, 1987

Champion course at PGA National Golf Club

Nick Price

2

1992, 1994

Southern Hills Country Club

Vijay Singh

2

1998, 2004

Straits course at Whistling Straits

Phil Mickelson

2

2005, 2021

Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean course

Rory McIlroy

2

2012, 2014

Valhalla Golf Club

Justin Thomas

2

2017, 2022

Southern Hills Country Club

Golfers who have won back-to-back PGA Championships

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in 2019.
Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in 2019. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Just six men have won the PGA Championship in back-to-back years, but from that list, two men stand apart. Hagen won four of his five PGA Championships in consecutive years from 1924 through ’27. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods won back-to-back PGA Championships twice, in 1999 and 2000, and then again in 2006 and `07.

As the reigning winner of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler could join the impressive list of back-to-back winners this year.

Here’s a list of every back-to-back winner in the history of the PGA Championship.

  • Walter Hagen (1924–27)
  • Tiger Woods (1999–2000 and 2006–07)
  • Gene Sarazen (1922–23)
  • Leo Diegel (1928–29)
  • Denny Shute (1936–37)
  • Brooks Koepka (2018–19)

Golfers who could become multi-time PGA Championship winners this year

Scottie Scheffler holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Which golfers could become the 23rd man to win a second PGA Championship this year? There are 10 former champions in the field playing for a second Wanamaker this week, as well as three players who already have multiple wins looking to add to their collection.

Here’s a look at the former winners in the field this week, and the year they won their first PGA Championships

  • Scottie Scheffler (2025)
  • Xander Schauffele (2024)
  • Brooks Koepka (first win in 2018, playing for fourth PGA Championship)
  • Justin Thomas (first win in 2017, playing for third PGA Championship)
  • Collin Morikawa (2020)
  • Jimmy Walker (2016)
  • Jason Day (2015)
  • Rory McIlroy (first win in 2012, playing for third PGA Championship)
  • Jason Dufner (2013)
  • Keegan Bradley (2011)
  • Martin Kaymer (2010)
  • Y.E. Yang (2009)
  • Padraig Harrington (2008)

Who has won previous PGA Championships at Aronimink Golf Club?

The PGA Championship rotates with different courses across the country playing host to the tournament year after year. Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., has hosted five times, more than any other course, and most recently in 2022.

This will just be the second time that Aronimink Golf Club has hosted the tournament, with Gary Player winning in 1962. Aronimink also hosted the BMW Championship in 2018, which was won by Keegan Bradley.

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Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

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