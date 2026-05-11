Every Golfer With Multiple Wins at the PGA Championship
This week the best golfers in the world head to Newtown Square, Pa., to compete in the PGA Championship.
As one of the four majors in the sport, a single PGA Championship win can become the defining moment of a player’s career. But winning two? That immediately puts a player in some rarified air.
Just 22 men have taken home multiple Wanamakers and plenty of legends stand among them. Below we break down the multi-time winners, and the group of players that could potentially join them with a second win this week.
Multi-time winners of the PGA Championship
22 players have won at least two PGA Championships in their careers. Leading the way, as is the case with so many historic lists in the world of golf, are Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, who have both won the tournament five times. Tiger Woods has four to his name, and three players—Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead and Brooks Koepka—have won it three times.
It's worth noting that Hagen, Sarazen and Snead all won their PGA Championships when the tournament was contested by match play. The format switched to stroke play in 1958.
Here’s a full list of players who have won more than one PGA Championship.
Golfer
PGA Championship Wins
Years Won
Site of Most Recent Win
Walter Hagen
5
1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927
Cedar Crest Country Club
Jack Nicklaus
5
1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980
Oak Hill Country Club
Tiger Woods
4
1999, 2000, 2006, 2007
Southern Hills Country Club
Gene Sarazen
3
1922, 1923, 1933
Blue Mound Country Club
Sam Snead
3
1942, 1949, 1951
Oakmont Country Club
Brooks Koepka
3
2018, 2019, 2023
Oak Hill Country Club
Jim Barnes
2
1916, 1919
Engineers Country Club
Leo Diegel
2
1928, 1929
Hillcrest Country Club
Denny Shute
2
1936, 1937
Pittsburgh Field Club
Paul Runyan
2
1934, 1938
Shawnee Country Club
Byron Nelson
2
1940, 1945
Moraine Country Club
Ben Hogan
2
1946, 1948
Norwood Hills Country Club
Gary Player
2
1962, 1972
Oakland Hills Country Club
Dave Stockton
2
1970, 1976
Congressional Country Club
Raymond Floyd
2
1969, 1982
Southern Hills Country Club
Lee Trevino
2
1974, 1984
Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club
Larry Nelson
2
1981, 1987
Champion course at PGA National Golf Club
Nick Price
2
1992, 1994
Southern Hills Country Club
Vijay Singh
2
1998, 2004
Straits course at Whistling Straits
Phil Mickelson
2
2005, 2021
Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean course
Rory McIlroy
2
2012, 2014
Valhalla Golf Club
Justin Thomas
2
2017, 2022
Southern Hills Country Club
Golfers who have won back-to-back PGA Championships
Just six men have won the PGA Championship in back-to-back years, but from that list, two men stand apart. Hagen won four of his five PGA Championships in consecutive years from 1924 through ’27. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods won back-to-back PGA Championships twice, in 1999 and 2000, and then again in 2006 and `07.
As the reigning winner of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler could join the impressive list of back-to-back winners this year.
Here’s a list of every back-to-back winner in the history of the PGA Championship.
- Walter Hagen (1924–27)
- Tiger Woods (1999–2000 and 2006–07)
- Gene Sarazen (1922–23)
- Leo Diegel (1928–29)
- Denny Shute (1936–37)
- Brooks Koepka (2018–19)
Golfers who could become multi-time PGA Championship winners this year
Which golfers could become the 23rd man to win a second PGA Championship this year? There are 10 former champions in the field playing for a second Wanamaker this week, as well as three players who already have multiple wins looking to add to their collection.
Here’s a look at the former winners in the field this week, and the year they won their first PGA Championships
- Scottie Scheffler (2025)
- Xander Schauffele (2024)
- Brooks Koepka (first win in 2018, playing for fourth PGA Championship)
- Justin Thomas (first win in 2017, playing for third PGA Championship)
- Collin Morikawa (2020)
- Jimmy Walker (2016)
- Jason Day (2015)
- Rory McIlroy (first win in 2012, playing for third PGA Championship)
- Jason Dufner (2013)
- Keegan Bradley (2011)
- Martin Kaymer (2010)
- Y.E. Yang (2009)
- Padraig Harrington (2008)
Who has won previous PGA Championships at Aronimink Golf Club?
The PGA Championship rotates with different courses across the country playing host to the tournament year after year. Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., has hosted five times, more than any other course, and most recently in 2022.
This will just be the second time that Aronimink Golf Club has hosted the tournament, with Gary Player winning in 1962. Aronimink also hosted the BMW Championship in 2018, which was won by Keegan Bradley.
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.