Every Golfer With Multiple Wins at the PGA Championship

This week the best golfers in the world head to Newtown Square, Pa., to compete in the PGA Championship.

As one of the four majors in the sport, a single PGA Championship win can become the defining moment of a player’s career. But winning two? That immediately puts a player in some rarified air.

Just 22 men have taken home multiple Wanamakers and plenty of legends stand among them. Below we break down the multi-time winners, and the group of players that could potentially join them with a second win this week.

Multi-time winners of the PGA Championship

22 players have won at least two PGA Championships in their careers. Leading the way, as is the case with so many historic lists in the world of golf, are Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, who have both won the tournament five times. Tiger Woods has four to his name, and three players—Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead and Brooks Koepka—have won it three times.

It's worth noting that Hagen, Sarazen and Snead all won their PGA Championships when the tournament was contested by match play. The format switched to stroke play in 1958.

Here’s a full list of players who have won more than one PGA Championship.

Golfer PGA Championship Wins Years Won Site of Most Recent Win Walter Hagen 5 1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927 Cedar Crest Country Club Jack Nicklaus 5 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980 Oak Hill Country Club Tiger Woods 4 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 Southern Hills Country Club Gene Sarazen 3 1922, 1923, 1933 Blue Mound Country Club Sam Snead 3 1942, 1949, 1951 Oakmont Country Club Brooks Koepka 3 2018, 2019, 2023 Oak Hill Country Club Jim Barnes 2 1916, 1919 Engineers Country Club Leo Diegel 2 1928, 1929 Hillcrest Country Club Denny Shute 2 1936, 1937 Pittsburgh Field Club Paul Runyan 2 1934, 1938 Shawnee Country Club Byron Nelson 2 1940, 1945 Moraine Country Club Ben Hogan 2 1946, 1948 Norwood Hills Country Club Gary Player 2 1962, 1972 Oakland Hills Country Club Dave Stockton 2 1970, 1976 Congressional Country Club Raymond Floyd 2 1969, 1982 Southern Hills Country Club Lee Trevino 2 1974, 1984 Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Larry Nelson 2 1981, 1987 Champion course at PGA National Golf Club Nick Price 2 1992, 1994 Southern Hills Country Club Vijay Singh 2 1998, 2004 Straits course at Whistling Straits Phil Mickelson 2 2005, 2021 Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean course Rory McIlroy 2 2012, 2014 Valhalla Golf Club Justin Thomas 2 2017, 2022 Southern Hills Country Club

Golfers who have won back-to-back PGA Championships

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship in 2019. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Just six men have won the PGA Championship in back-to-back years, but from that list, two men stand apart. Hagen won four of his five PGA Championships in consecutive years from 1924 through ’27. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods won back-to-back PGA Championships twice, in 1999 and 2000, and then again in 2006 and `07.

As the reigning winner of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler could join the impressive list of back-to-back winners this year.

Here’s a list of every back-to-back winner in the history of the PGA Championship.

Walter Hagen (1924–27)

Tiger Woods (1999–2000 and 2006–07)

Gene Sarazen (1922–23)

Leo Diegel (1928–29)

Denny Shute (1936–37)

Brooks Koepka (2018–19)

Golfers who could become multi-time PGA Championship winners this year

Scottie Scheffler holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Which golfers could become the 23rd man to win a second PGA Championship this year? There are 10 former champions in the field playing for a second Wanamaker this week, as well as three players who already have multiple wins looking to add to their collection.

Here’s a look at the former winners in the field this week, and the year they won their first PGA Championships

Scottie Scheffler (2025)

Xander Schauffele (2024)

Brooks Koepka (first win in 2018, playing for fourth PGA Championship)

Justin Thomas (first win in 2017, playing for third PGA Championship)

Collin Morikawa (2020)

Jimmy Walker (2016)

Jason Day (2015)

Rory McIlroy (first win in 2012, playing for third PGA Championship)

Jason Dufner (2013)

Keegan Bradley (2011)

Martin Kaymer (2010)

Y.E. Yang (2009)

Padraig Harrington (2008)

Who has won previous PGA Championships at Aronimink Golf Club?

The PGA Championship rotates with different courses across the country playing host to the tournament year after year. Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., has hosted five times, more than any other course, and most recently in 2022.

This will just be the second time that Aronimink Golf Club has hosted the tournament, with Gary Player winning in 1962. Aronimink also hosted the BMW Championship in 2018, which was won by Keegan Bradley.

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