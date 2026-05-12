Rory McIlroy Cuts PGA Championship Practice Round Short With Nagging Ailment

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — A blister on his right foot caused Rory McIlroy to halt his practice round for the PGA Championship on Tuesday at Aronimink Golf Club after only a few holes.

McIlroy, who didn’t mention the issue earlier in the day during a pre-tournament news conference, was photographed with his shoe off after he stopped playing and riding on the back of a cart to leave the course.

Fair to say the foot blister is bugging Rory a bit. Took his shoe off on No. 4, might be abandoning his practice round. pic.twitter.com/0D1pmiquJt — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) May 12, 2026

On Sunday, following the final round of the Truist Championship where he tied for ninth, McIlroy was asked if he had been limping.

“I’ve got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot,” he said. “But it’s underneath my nail. So I can’t really get to it or so it’s a little sore, but I’ll be all right.”

McIlroy attempted to downplay the issue and said it had nothing to do with a third-round 75 prior to shooting 69 on Sunday. He said the issue surfaced on Friday.

“No, not at all ... I wish that was an excuse, but absolutely not,“ he said.

McIlroy, 37, who won the Masters last month, is attempting to win his third PGA Championship.

He will be grouped with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds with an 8:40 a.m. ET tee time on Thursday.

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