This PGA Championship Is Setting Up to Have a First-Time Major Champion
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The 108th PGA Championship has reached the halfway mark and no one has broken away.
There isn’t a seven-way tie at the top like there was after Round 1, but co-leaders Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy (4 under) have 19 players within three shots of them including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Cameron Young at 2 under.
Among those top 21 spots on the leaderboard are 15 players who have yet to win a major, including the co-leaders and Young, which leads to something for the SI Golf team to ponder, Fact or Fiction-style:
This PGA Championship, at a fair but tough Aronimink, will crown a new first-time major champion.
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FACT. First, we are due for that type of major result. There haven’t been a lot of outlier major results in recent years, save for perhaps J.J. Spaun last year and Wyndham Clark in 2023 at the U.S. Open. And both of their victories were compelling. The PGA, however, has a way of identifying first-timers, mostly due to the depth of its field. There were 97 of the top 100 in OWGR entered. And 12 of the top 15 on the leaderboard have never won a major. The numbers say it is happening.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. Yes, there are plenty of established major-winners lurking, but with the board bunched together, someone can pop up with a quick run on Sunday afternoon and swipe the Wanamaker without even taking time to contemplate his name atop the board, let alone sleeping on the lead. Beware the random winner, for this is his chance.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FICTION. Of the 43 players within five shots of the lead, 12 have won majors. Hideki Matsuyama is one stroke off the lead. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jason Day are all very much in contention. But this is “fiction” mostly because of how many names are unlikely to stay around the lead all weekend. There are only a handful of guys who could win their first major and not surprise us: Cam Young, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg, a few others. If I had to bet, I’d wager on the guys who have won majors.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FICTION. Aronimink is a wonderful test and the leaderboard could remain this crowded on Sunday afternoon, but I’m not moving off my pre-tournament pick of Scottie Scheffler. If you’re telling me I can also couple that with Hideki Matsuyama, two-time PGA winner Justin Thomas plus Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy—both lurking with plenty of golf left—then I really like my position.
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
Michael Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, covering any and all sports. He writes columns, profiles and investigative stories and has covered almost every major sporting event. He joined SI in 2012 after working at the Detroit Free Press for 13 years, eight of them as a columnist. Rosenberg is the author of "War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest." Several of his stories also have been published in collections of the year's best sportswriting. He is married with three children.