2026 PGA Championship Predictions: Our Picks to Lift the Wanamaker Trophy
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The season’s second major is nearly upon us, and might a clash of the game’s best be on tap?
Scottie Scheffler is the world No. 1 and defending his title at the PGA Championship, coming in off a historic streak of three straight runner-ups—the kind of run that would satisfy many pros, but not him.
Of course, his solo second at the Masters was behind Rory McIlroy, and the world No. 2 is rested and feeling positive. But all eyes on the Northern Irishman will be peering down at his feet come Thursday, as a nagging foot ailment has affected his prep at Aronimink Golf Club.
He will play the first two rounds alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, a starry pairing that will draw plenty of Philly fans. Spieth is teeing it up in his 10th PGA with a chance to complete the career Grand Slam, not that he needs reminding. Rahm is good to go in future Ryder Cups but wants to get his major game back on track first.
Who else could surprise? Rickie Fowler was in the hunt late at the Truist last week and is well in form, while Adam Scott is building on a remarkable major streak but wants it to be more than just a number.
Play begins Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. (that's not a typo, that’s what it takes to get 156 players around in one day at a major). In the meantime, the Sports Illustrated team of writers and editors have made their picks on who will celebrate Sunday evening at Aronimink.
SI Golf’s picks to win the PGA Championship
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: Scottie Scheffler seems to have been just a little off all year, which I don’t believe will last. You know he’s determined to win again, and defending at the PGA seems more than likely.
Tyler Lauletta, SI Staff Writer: I know, I know—extremely bold to take the best golfer in the world to win the big golf tournament. In terms of “best bet value” it’s probably not Scottie Scheffler given how low his odds are, but this is a guy that has finished solo second in three straight events dating back to the Masters, and has very clearly not had his best stuff. If Scheffler is playing B- golf, there may be only be six players in the field that can compete with him, and if he’s playing A+ golf, that number comes down to one, or maybe zero. I feel like with the success we’ve seen from Scheffler and Rory at the majors of late, we are due for a showdown. Give me a Sunday with one of them leading, one of them chasing, and one or two other chasers (Ludvig? Bryson? Dare I ask for Spieth?) and let’s have ourselves a major to remember.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: Rory McIlroy. He's coming off his second consecutive Masters win and played well at Quail Hollow this past weekend. I'd love to see a historical season from Rory, and winning the PGA would put him on pace for one of the best golf seasons in recent memory, dating back to the Tiger Slam.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: There are several top players who enter this week in great form, so I don’t think this is the week for a sleeper winner. But it’s historically difficult to repeat at the PGA, which is what Scottie is up against. It’s also rare to win two straight majors to start a year, which is Rory’s task. But I do think it’ll be the best player of the moment, right here, right now. And as we ramp up for a fun week ahead, no one is playing better than Cam Young. He wins his first major this week.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: Rory McIlroy. The last time the best male players in the world played Aronimink, at the 2018 BMW Championship, 22 players shot four straight rounds in the 60s. It’s fair to assume the course will present a tougher this week, but it’s only 127 yards longer than it was in 2018, and the USGA is not running things, so that test will likely come on and around the green. Well, McIlroy is the best player of his generation at going low—and he showed at the last two Masters that he can navigate difficult greens and pins under major-championship pressure.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: Cam Young. Right now, he’s arguably the best player in the world. Sixth on Tour in strokes-gained off the tee and 21st in approach make him a factor any time he tees it up. The question is, will his putter cooperate? For example, at the Truist, he shot a third-round 63, gaining two strokes on the greens. Then, a day later, he lost over five strokes with the putter amid a final-round 74. If he fixes that, he’ll win his first major.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: I tossed out Rory McIlroy at the Masters, figuring he couldn’t go back-to-back, but I’m not making that mistake again with Scottie Scheffler. He couldn’t be more due after his three-event streak of runner-ups and he’s ready for this major the way he wants to be—he skipped the Truist even though it’s where he won his PGA last year. The one concern is his tendency to start slow (he’s 69th on Tour in Round 1 scoring average) but letting others jump out early only improves his live odds (a little). He’s No. 1 in final-round scoring, and with that he will lift the Wanamaker at Aronimink.
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.
Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.
Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
John Pluym is the managing editor for NFL and golf content at Sports Illustrated. A sports history buff, he joined SI in April 2022 after having spent 10 years at ESPN overseeing NFL coverage. Pluym has won several awards throughout his career, including honors from the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. As a native Minnesotan, he enjoys spending time on his boat and playing golf.
Michael Rosenberg is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, covering any and all sports. He writes columns, profiles and feature stories and has covered almost every major sporting event. He joined SI in 2012 after working at the Detroit Free Press for 13 years, eight of them as a columnist. Rosenberg is the author of “War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and America in a Time of Unrest.” Several of his stories also have been published in collections of the year’s best sportswriting. He is married with three children.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.
Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.