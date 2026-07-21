The PGA Tour Can’t Love What Rory McIlroy Said About It After the British Open

In recent years Rory McIlroy has become quite comfortable with sharing his honest thoughts on anything and everything when talking with the media. That was on display last Saturday when he stepped in front of a microphone and laid into Bryson DeChambeau over his two-shot penalty. He also got really personal, saying of DeChambeau, “I’m not particularly fond of him.”

McIlroy then continued his truth tour after Sunday’s final round at the British Open when he was asked about the his current feelings about playing on the PGA Tour.

“Is it fair to say that the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup doesn’t get your juices flowing as much as it used to obviously with the grand slam in the bag and everything like that?” a reporter asked. “You’ve made it clear you want to play more and explore more around the world. Is it fair to say you’re not as fired up by it as you were?”

McIlroy, without skipping a beat, answered: “That’s fair. Yeah, that’s fair.”

“I guess I’m just at that stage that I have other things that I prioritize.”



Rory McIlroy explains why he has not played as many PGA Tour events this season. pic.twitter.com/rh6v1cXA6u — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 19, 2026

That’s probably something PGA Tour executives didn’t love to hear from the No. 2 player in the world. McIlroy is more than just a great player, though. Over the years he has become one of the best golfers of all time, winning six major championships and the career Grand Slam. He’s been the face of the PGA Tour and an important voice in the professional game for quite some time, as well.

McIlroy then opened up a bit more about his feelings on the current PGA Tour after he was asked if there was a reason why he’s not as enthused by it as he once was.

“I think it just sort of ebbs and flows,” McIlroy said. “There’s been years where I’ve given [the PGA Tour] maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t. Yeah, I guess I’m just at a stage that I have other things that I prioritize. Again, the PGA Tour is in a lot of flux at the minute with a lot of their schedule and structure and everything like that. So I think the change where it doesn’t matter where you are in the top 30 going into the Tour Championship, it’s like I just need to be in the top 30 going in there to have a chance to win a FedEx Cup. So why would I care about the first two? I sort of came to that decision last year, and I’m just sort of doing the same thing.”

"I just need to be in the top 30 going in there to have a chance to win the FedEx Cup. So why would I care about the first two [PGA Tour playoff events]?"



Rory McIlroy says playing a full PGA Tour schedule isn't something he's prioritizing at the moment. pic.twitter.com/tXAUwYyety — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 20, 2026

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis on August 13th. That will likely be the next time we see McIlroy playing in a PGA Tour event, if he doesn’t skip it like he did last year. The top 30 players after the first two playoff events make it to the Tour Championship in Atlanta, and McIlroy is guaranteed to make that, so there really is little incentive for him to play. The PGA Tour would really love to have one of its biggest stars not only playing more, but being excited to play more, however.

McIlroy has said the past few years that he wants to limit his schedule. He’s done just that this year as he’s only played in only 11 PGA Tour events thus far. Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, has played in 16 events and is teeing it up this week at the 3M Open in Minnesota. Golfers on the PGA Tour must play at least 15 events a year. If McIlroy plays in all three playoff events he would get to a total of 14. He more than likely won’t face any punishment if he falls short, but the PGA Tour can’t be happy about it.

McIlroy has done it all in his career. It’s understandable that he’s not as juiced up to play in some events that just don’t come close to having the importance of a major, or a Players Championship or even some of the signature events that the PGA Tour has created in hopes of getting the biggest names to play against each other more often. As a fan would it be better if he played in more events? Absolutely.

But that’s just not going to happen, at least for now. And it’s hard to get mad at him for it, though the PGA Tour probably feels differently.

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