Phil Mickelson Had Great Message for Rory McIlroy After his ‘Amazing’ Masters Win
Rory McIlroy won his first Masters on Sunday completing a wild round with a birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Justin Rose.
After the win, McIlroy was incredibly emotional, and that came out even more when he hugged his wife while leaving the 18th green.
Congratulations for the 35-year-old poured in from around the golf world, but one message was particularly nice. Three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson congratulated McIlroy for the victory and for becoming the sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam.
Mickelson took to X and tweeted, " What in incredible Masters Congrats to Rory on his win and for completing the career grand slam. Amazing"
Mickelson missed the cut after shooting 75 and 74 in the first two rounds and finishing five over par.
For McIlroy, the win has to be particularly sweet, since he hadn't won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, a tournament in which he won by one stroke over... Phil Mickelson.