    • October 26, 2021
    'Course of Life' Previews the Bermuda Championship

    The guys promise to get their picks in this week and wonder where 'No Time To Die' ranks among James Bond films.
    Japan finally proved friendly for its favorite golfer, as countryman Hideki Matsuyama tamed the field and won at home at the Zozo Championship. Unfortunately, hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell got all screwed up with the time zones and forgot to make some potentially winning picks.

    More highlights from this episode:

    • Phil Mickelson is slowly sliding back into his old ways on the PGA Tour Champions
    • The PGA Tour crosses an ocean and a continent to head to Bermuda, where a weak field is set for the picking.
    • In Tuned In, Alex is all in on the F1 race weekend festivities that happened in Austin, while Michael returned to the movie theatre to see "No Time To Die."
    • As the weather continues to turn and the holidays come into view, Alex welcomes back Brandi Milloy to the podcast. This food, lifestyle, and parenting expert shares her secrets for reusing leftover Halloween candy, when Christmas decorations really go up in her house, and how many gifts her kids get each year.
    • In the world of football, Alex's picks failed to perform, but both Alex and Michael had an easy weekend in the NFL. In baseball, meanwhile, both guys are all-in on the Atlanta Braves who head to the World Series to face off against the Houston Astros.
    • With Halloween happening this weekend, Alex and Michael have already been getting into the Halloween candy, and Alex shares his holiday dinner plans when the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood.
