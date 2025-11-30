Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau Agree on Status of a PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau serve as the de facto spokespersons for each side of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide.
And now, more than two years after the leaders of both tours developed a framework agreement to unify, a deal appears as bleak as ever.
“I think for golf in general it would be better if there was unification,” McIlroy said during CNBC’s CEO Council Forum earlier this week, “but I just think with what’s happened over the last few years, it’s just going to be very difficult to be able to do that.”
Both circuits are under new leadership. LIV named a new CEO, Scott O’Neil, at the beginning of the year and the PGA Tour appointed Brian Rolapp as CEO this summer. O’Neil recently disclosed that “The two of us have talked a few times. Generally, we have a common view on what could be or should be the landscape of golf over the next several years.”
Yet, there doesn’t seem to be an urgency to merge from the PGA Tour’s standpoint, with an investment last year from the Strategic Sports Group worth $3 billion, plus strong television ratings in 2025. LIV, meanwhile, has reported $1.1. billion in losses in its first three seasons on the international side, though, the league has taken steps to legitimize, such as moving to 54 holes.
McIlroy feels LIV’s efforts to push forward despite proving not to be a successful business model—yet, at least—might be the biggest culprit in preventing a deal.
“As someone who supports the traditional structure of men’s professional golf, we have to realize we were trying to deal with people that were acting, in some ways, irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending,” McIlroy said. “It’s been four or five years and there hasn’t been a return yet, but they’re going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now. A lot of these guys’ contracts are up. They’re going to ask for the same number or an even bigger number. LIV have spent five or six billion U.S. dollars, and they’re going to have to spend another five or six just to maintain where they are.
“I’m way more comfortable being on the PGA Tour side than on their side but who knows what’ll happen?”
DeChambeau, like McIlroy, wants to see the two sides come together, but acknowledges it won’t be imminent.
“Man, I wish something major would happen, but I don’t think it’s going to in the immediate future. I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other,” DeChambeau told Fox News.
“We’re just too far apart on a lot of things. It’s going to take some time, but ultimately, I do think the game of golf will grow internationally.”
However, in the meantime, both tours are making changes to improve their competitive structure. If the alternations are successful, the sport could benefit tremendously if one day the two circuits finally come together.
“I won’t speak for anybody, but I think there will be improvements for the game as time goes on,” DeChambeau said. “It’s positive disruption, and it’ll take time to let the water settle and make a perfect scenario where we all come back together. Ultimately, I think it’ll be good for the game over time.”